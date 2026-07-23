Democratic Progressive Caucus of Florida releases congressional slate for Aug. 18 primaries

Demonstrating that a lot of the political energy in the progressive parts of the Democratic Party lies with fresher faces, the Democratic Progressive Caucus of Florida has unveiled its congressional slate for the Aug. 18 primary elections.

There’s not an incumbent among them.

In some cases, that’s because some of those incumbents are running unopposed in their Democratic primary races next month (such as Kathy Castor and Darren Soto) or have already won their races (Maxwell Frost).

However in competitive primaries such as in South Florida’s Congressional Districts 20 and 25, the Progressive Caucus is jettisoning support for Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Jared Moskowitz, respectively, for their more left-leaning challengers. Here’s the list of the endorsements:

Congressional District 1: Gay Valimont

Congressional District 2: Brice Barnes & Yen Bailey

Congressional District 3: Seth Harp

Congressional District 4: Alex Hazen

Congressional District 5: Brit Robinson

Congressional District 6: Eric Yonce

Congressional District 7: Marialana Kinter

Congressional District 11: Royal Webster

Congressional District 12: Kimberly Overman

Congressional District 15: Robert People

Congressional District 16: Glenn Pearson

Congressional District 19: Howard Sapp

Congressional District 20: Elijah Manley

Congressional District 21: Bernard Taylor

Congressional District 24: Shevrin Jones

Congressional District 25: Oliver Larkin

Congressional District 26: Nicole Locklin

The Progressive Caucus is also supporting state Rep. Angie Nixon over Alex Vindman for U.S. Senate, and Earle Ford over Annette Taddeo for Chief Financial Officer.

“Our slate represents a diverse group of talented fighters that will fight for Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, and Block the Bombs in the halls of Congress,” said Matthew Grocholske, president of the caucus, in a written statement. “They are labor union organizers, state lawmakers, non-profit leaders, veterans, and community advocates fighting for a better future. We are proud to endorse our primary election slate and to build a better Florida for all.”

Seven Democrats represent Florida’s 28 congressional districts. (An eighth Democrat, Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, resigned from Congressional District 20 in April).

Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Michael Moline for questions: info@floridaphoenix.com.

