Caryl Shuham wins Broward Commission District six race

Former Hollywood Commissioner Caryl Shuham will take over as the District six representative on the County Commission.

The seat encompasses much of the southeastern part of Broward. Shuham will succeed Beam Furr, who was term limited. He endorsed Shuham in the race.

Shuham campaigned on expanding affordable housing, building flood resiliency, investing in public safety and protecting the environment.

She comfortably defeated former Dania Beach Mayor AJ Ryan, former County employee Eugen Bold and businessman Jeffrey Jones.

READ MORE: The Florida Cabinet races are set for November

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