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Caryl Shuham wins Broward Commission District six race

WLRN Public Media | By Carlton Gillespie
Published August 18, 2026 at 10:23 PM EDT
Photo from Caryl Shuham campaign website

Former Hollywood Commissioner Caryl Shuham will take over as the District six representative on the County Commission.

The seat encompasses much of the southeastern part of Broward. Shuham will succeed Beam Furr, who was term limited. He endorsed Shuham in the race.

Shuham campaigned on expanding affordable housing, building flood resiliency, investing in public safety and protecting the environment.

She comfortably defeated former Dania Beach Mayor AJ Ryan, former County employee Eugen Bold and businessman Jeffrey Jones.

READ MORE: The Florida Cabinet races are set for November

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news
Government & Politics
Carlton Gillespie
Carlton Gillespie is WLRN's Broward County Bureau Reporter.
See stories by Carlton Gillespie
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