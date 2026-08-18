Miami voters approve election date change and Marine Stadium management

City of Miami voters overwhelmingly approved two ballot referenda that will make city elections coincide with nationwide races, and may finally see the re-opening of the long-languishing Marine Stadium.

A ballot item to shift city elections from odd years to even years passed with 60% of the vote, according to unofficial election results.

A separate item asked voters if the city should enter a management agreement with Spectra, a venue management company, to open and operate the historic Marine Stadium on Virginia Key. More than 68% of voters approved it.

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While federal and statewide elections are held on even-numbered years, some cities like Miami have historically held their municipal elections in odd-numbered, off-year cycles. Voting data has shown that fewer people vote in municipal elections in part because they're held in off years and voters may not know an election is being held.

To remedy the turnout problem, the Miami City Commission has tried since last year to change the city's charter and align its elections with the rest of the country. The commission initially tried to do this unilaterally by themselves, but a circuit court ruled that a change to the city's charter must be approved by voters.

Carl Juste / The Miami Herald Newly elected commissioner Damian Pardo gives a “no” vote to budget during the special commission meeting regarding the city’s budget at Miami City Hall on Monday, December 11, 2023.

During the first attempt to move the dates, residents took issue with the fact that some elected officials would get longer terms in office due to the shift.

The current ballot language addresses that concern by pushing the election date change out to 2034 so officials currently in office won't be affected positively or negatively. Now, candidates for mayor and city commissioner elected in 2031 and 2033 will have their terms shortened to 3 years.

"This initiative was always about more than changing a date on the calendar. It's about ensuring more Miamians have the opportunity to participate in the elections that shape our city's future. By moving our elections to even years, we can increase voter participation, reduce election costs, and make our local democracy more accessible," said Commissioner Damian Pardo, who championed the item.

READ MORE: Miami Marine Stadium's fate is now in the hands of voters after city commission vote

Marine Stadium, built in 1963 and designed by architect Hilario Candela, was once the site of major events and performances from the likes of artists like Sammy Davis Jr. and Jimmy Buffet. The venue has been languishing, however, since the city deemed the structure unsafe after Hurricane Andrew in 1992 and closed down operations.

Many efforts have been made to restore the property to its former glory and open it up again. The new agreement will give Spectra the right to manage the stadium for 40 years and give the city a 93% cut on revenues. The company will begin by creating a "flex park" with tents and temporary structures to generate revenue to perform a full renovation of the stadium.