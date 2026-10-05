Palm Beach GOP includes Mike Caruso in voter guide despite pending child sex abuse charges

Palm Beach County’s Republican Party has endorsed Mike Caruso for county clerk of the circuit court and comptroller — despite his child sex abuse charges.

Caruso was arrested on Aug. 18 on charges of kidnapping, lewd or lascivious molestation and child abuse. He was then suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In a public statement, Carl Cascio, chairman of the Republican Executive Committee of Palm Beach County (REC), said he was contacted by the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) and directed to replace Caruso as its nominee if he withdrew from the race.

Three strong candidates stepped forward: Tom Sutterfield, Forrest Freedman and David Lovett. We organized a special REC meeting on short notice. On Aug. 25, 2026, the REC nominated Tom Sutterfield as the replacement nominee, pending Mr. Caruso’s decision.”

However, Caruso never withdrew. His arrest and suspension did not automatically end his campaign or remove him from the ballot.

On Aug. 29, he was granted a $160,000 bond and allowed to return to Palm Beach County.

Cascio said that throughout that time, he remained in communication with the governor’s office, the state GOP party and potential candidates, as well as Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link, who granted the party additional time and delayed ballot printing.

“Mr. Caruso has since announced he is remaining in the race and will fight the charges to clear his name,” Cascio said. “He is currently Palm Beach County’s only Republican constitutional officer. Mr. Caruso will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot as the Republican nominee for clerk and comptroller.”

The local party included Caruso in its GOP voter guide posted to Instagram today. That post has since been deleted.

If Caruso withdraws from the race at any point before the election, the party can appoint a new candidate, but that candidate’s name would not be on the ballot.

Caruso was a state Republican legislator before being appointed to comptroller by DeSantis in 2025. The county clerk and comptroller is responsible for safeguarding Palm Beach County’s public records and taxpayer funds.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

READ MORE: Gov. DeSantis suspends Palm Beach County Clerk Michael Allen Caruso following felony arrest

