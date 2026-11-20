Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been sued multiple times in recent years over his reluctance to promptly schedule special elections and was sued again this week, set a special election date Thursday for a vacant state Senate seat.

DeSantis signed an executive order to hold a primary election on Jan. 26 and a general election on April 6 for the legislative seat that had been held by former State Sen. Bryan Avila.

Avila resigned from his Miami-Dade County seat to run for lieutenant governor with Byron Donalds. Donalds and Avila won earlier this month and will take office on Jan. 5.

On Tuesday, the ACLU of Florida filed a lawsuit on behalf of Alejandro Peñuelas, a resident of Doral, one of the cities located in Senate District 39.

The lawsuit filed with the state Supreme Court noted that the district had gone without representation for more than 80 days.

“The Governor’s failure — inaction longer than any of his predecessors in known history — leaves the district’s half a million constituents without representation and deprives them of a voice in the Capitol during the 2027 legislative session and interim committee weeks that begin in thirteen days,” the lawsuit read.

This latest lawsuit is another in a line filed against DeSantis in the last several years to prompt him to call special elections.

The April 6 general election date means that unless someone is elected to the Senate in the primary, the district will go without representation for about half of the 2027 legislative session. The 2027 regular legislative session begins March 2, 2027, and is scheduled to end April 30, 2027.

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