For a decade, Steve Gallon III represented District 1 on the Miami-Dade School Board, where he pushed to raise teacher pay and improve struggling schools. In January, he’ll take his seat on the County Commission, serving students and families living in the very same neighborhoods.

Gallon won the commission seatunopposed and will succeed Congressman-elect Oliver Gilbert III. In an interview with The Miami Times, Gallon said he sees county government as a way to continue the work he began in education.

“When you're talking about education, you're talking about families, you're talking about neighborhoods and communities, and when you're talking about neighborhoods and communities, you're talking about the entire county, and I think the foundation of that work starts with children,” Gallon said. “We have to start with educating our children, and I think that has always been the fulcrum of my work; it's been the foundation of my service. It's a natural transition to continue that work at a larger level.”

‘A quality-of-life agenda’

District 1 covers the north and northwest areas of Miami-Dade County, centering primarily on Miami Gardens and Opa-locka, alongside unincorporated areas like Country Club and its adjacent neighborhoods.

Gallon said his first order of business is hearing directly from residents about what they want the county to tackle, noting that needs vary from flooding in Opa-locka to neighborhood-specific concerns in Miami Gardens.

“I think as a commissioner, the most important thing that I could do as the first order of business is to listen and to learn,” Gallon said.

He also plans to build relationships with the mayor and fellow commissioners whose support he’ll need to pass legislation.

“It's not always about knowledge; it's about wisdom, and that's about knowing what you don't know,” he said. “I'm an individual that's representing District 1, but I do know that I'm going to need the support, the partnership and the commitment and the collegiality and cooperation of my colleagues.”

His personal history shapes his approach to housing affordability. As a new teacher, Gallon received a $3,000 forgivable loan toward his first home through what is now the Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust (MDEAT), formerly the Metro-Miami Action Plan (MAP). He still lives in that same house.

“Those were services and supports that helped me navigate the start of my life and to be able to start a legacy for generational wealth for my children and my family,” Gallon said.

To address high housing costs, he supports both public housing for people in need of immediate shelter and upfront homebuyer assistance for prospective buyers.

On transit, Gallon hopes to work with Gilbert, who will be in the U.S. House, to secure federal funding for the long-promised North Corridor project along Northwest 27th Avenue. Gilbert, current chair of the county’s Transportation Committee, has been a prominent advocate for the rapid rail system.

With the cost of heavy rail reaching $4.2 billion, Gallon said he wants to explore less expensive options. He also wants to bring in private partners for transportation and infrastructure projects as the county prepares for budget pressures as a result of Amendment 3.

“We have spent a lot of time talking about public-private partnerships as it relates to housing, but we also can start to explore public-private partnerships as it relates to infrastructure, as it relates to transportation,” he said.

Above all, Gallon said he will focus on a broad “quality-of-life agenda.”

“It's not just one thing,” he said. “It's about clean and safe neighborhoods. It's about housing affordability. It's about economic opportunity. It's about opportunities for youth and children to experience their childhood and have an opportunity to grow and learn and live. It's about providing opportunities and supports to our seniors.”

From Liberty City to the school board

Gallon traces his interest in local government to Liberty City, where he witnessed the devastation of the 1980 Arthur McDuffie riots when he was about 9, and later the toll of the crack epidemic and violence.

“I understood at that particular time the significant role that a local government can play in rebuilding a community and giving them an opportunity to have a leg up, especially those communities which too often sit on the margins of opportunities when we’re talking about poor Black and inner-city youth and families,” Gallon said.

After becoming a father at 16 and graduating from Miami Northwestern Senior High, Gallon became the only one of six siblings to graduate from college, earning degree in English Education from Florida A&M University. While raising his children as a single parent, he earned a master’s in Educational Leadership and a doctorate in Educational Administration and Supervision from Florida International University, and completed postdoctoral leadership studies at Harvard and Stanford universities on school reform and management.

Gallon rose from assistant principal to principal of Holmes Elementary, led Miami Northwestern as principal for seven years, and, in 2005, oversaw alternative education programs countywide as the school district’s administrative director in school operations/alternative education. In 2008, he became the first Black administrator from Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ ranks to become a superintendent, leading a school district in New Jersey. He won election to the Miami-Dade School Board in 2016 and ran unopposed in 2020 and 2024.

More than 100 of his proposals passed during his tenure, though Gallon considers his first — a campaign promise requiring monthly progress tracking for struggling schools — the most significant. At the time, District 1 had more F-rated campuses than any other in the county.

He noted progress at North Dade Middle and Dr. Frederica S. Wilson Skyway Elementary, both of which improved from F ratings to A ratings, as well as at Carol City Middle, which went from an F rating to a B rating.

“Yes, we want to do business, we want parental involvement, but we have to have improved educational outcomes,” Gallon said. “If students are proud of their achievements, the school is proud of their achievement, the community can be proud of the school, and that sense of pride and ownership can be pervasive throughout. That is something that I'm very proud of, and I think that is something that will reflect my legacy when it's all said and done.”

Gallon also championed annual tracking of achievement gapsamong student groups, arguing that a school’s letter grade can obscure how many students still struggle to read or do math at grade level.

“Although we have school letter grades in the state of Florida, we still have an issue of proficiency that vexes many of our children in schools,” he said.

Following the 2018 Parkland shooting, Gallon introduced a proposal to secure local revenue for teacher pay and school safety — a measure that more than 80% of Miami-Dade voters voted to renew again this month. He also expanded early childhood programs, backedmastery-based credit initiatives, financial literacy, water safety and comprehensive sex education, and sponsored pandemic relief measures to feed students and keep hourly staff paid.

Additionally, he pushed the district to review student arrest data and expand alternatives to arrest. On the commission, he said he wants to expand diversion programs for youth and opportunities for people returning from prison, noting that a parent’s ability to rebuild after incarceration directly impacts their children.

What’s ahead

The author of four books on his upbringing and education career, Gallon released his latest, “Forged Through the Fire,” on Monday. The book, which focuses on his School Board tenure, is the final installment in his four-part series, “Light Found in the Dark."

He also said he has already begun meeting with constituents. Once in office, he plans to hold town halls, visit senior centers and apartment complexes, meet with homeowners associations and knock on doors.

“I think that goes to the spirit of meet[ing] people where they are and [where’s] convenient for them,” he said.

As he joins the commission, Gallon hopes to build on the legacies of former District 1 commissioners Betty Ferguson, Barbara Jordan, and Gilbert. Facing county budget pressures as a result of Amendment 3’s passage, he echoed a message from his 2016 school board campaign.

“I’m the vessel for service, but I can’t do this alone,” Gallon said. “I’m going to need their ideas, their involvement, their actions, their commitment and their prayers moving forward. No matter what the pressures are, we can survive them if we survive them together.”