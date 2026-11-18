Elected officials from across Florida who thought a new financial disclosure law was digging too deeply into their privacy scored a recent victory in federal court.

U.S. District Judge Melissa Damian ruled earlier this month that parts of Florida's 2023 Ethics Requirements for Public Officials bill (SB 774) — which required local government officers and candidates to disclose their precise net worth and any source of income greater than $1,000 — are unconstitutional.

Damian agreed with the 175 municipal officers who sued the state in 2024 that the law unfairly compelled them to provide information that they otherwise would not have, thus infringing on their First Amendment rights.

"The mandated disclosures at issue involve detailed personal financial information of public, elected officials, and it is undisputed that the information will be publicly available. Laws that require disclosure of information, including both government reporting requirements and direct disclosure requirements, are subject to First Amendment scrutiny," Damian's Nov. 9 order reads.

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SB 774, an initiative pushed by the Florida Commission on Ethics, was passed as a way to bring more transparency to local government finances and align disclosure rules for municipal officials with those for state constitutional officers.

The Commission on Ethics declined a WLRN request for comment, citing ongoing litigation.

The measure was met with an outcry from local elected officials and candidates who saw it as a dangerous invasion of privacy.

"I don't necessarily agree that everybody in the world should know our private business," said Fortuna Smukler, a commissioner for the City of North Miami Beach. "It’s enough that our life is a public record. Now we have to tell them how much money we have in the bank, how many diamonds we have in the house, how much artwork."

Smukler argues the more in-depth disclosure would expose elected officials to potential burglary if the general public knew about every asset in their homes.

Joshua Simmons, a former commissioner for the City of Coral Springs who also signed onto the lawsuit, told WLRN he believed SB 774 would discourage people from running for office, even if he agreed that government transparency is important.

Reportedly, more than 100 elected officials statewide stepped down from office following the bill's passage, specifically citing the expanded disclosure requirements.

The court already put a pause on SB 774 when the lawsuit began, and now plans to issue a permanent injunction that will make the law's disclosure requirements unenforceable. The parties are required to meet with the judge before the end of the month to work on the terms of the injunction.