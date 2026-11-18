The field is set for March 9 elections in 16 cities, including contested races for mayor in West Palm Beach and Riviera Beach.

Already, 21 people have been elected when qualifying closed at noon Tuesday in most of those cities, leaving voters in seven cities with no chance to cast ballots at all.

But the races will be hot in West Palm Beach, where four people have qualified to run for mayor to replace Keith James, and in Riviera Beach, where a special election is scheduled to pick a mayor.

It’ll be a challenging time for the new class of city leaders as they’ll be the first to determine spending under Amendment 3, which aims to rein in municipal budgets statewide by cutting property taxes.

In West Palm Beach, two high-profile candidates who have been raising money for more than a year — Christina Lambert and Gregg Weiss — will share the ballot with Aaron Moreno, a superintendent for a Lake Worth Beach-based construction company, and Subculture restaurant, nightclub and coffeehouse owner Rodney Mayo.

West Palm City Commissioner Shalonda Warren drew a challenge from Nashika Jackson Ogilvie to represent District 2’s north-end neighborhoods. Personal injury lawyer Erin Peduzzi, wife of term-limited Commissioner Joe Peduzzi, won her husband’s western-area District 4 seat without opposition.

In Riviera Beach, the appointed mayor, Doug Lawson, faces challenges from former Council Member Tradrick McCoy and Kendrick Wyly. In 2024, all the mayoral candidates, including Wyly, failed to qualify, leading the City Council to appoint Lawson in April 2025. The winner will fill the position for one year.

Riviera Beach has two more contested races:

In the Singer Island-based District 4, incumbent Glen Spiritis is challenged by the council member he replaced, Julie Botel.

In District 2, incumbent KaShamba Miller-Anderson faces challenges from Shedrick Lang and Terence Davis.

Winners without a vote cast

Winners have already been declared in seven cities.

In five — Manalapan, Palm Beach Shores, Tequesta, Village of Golf and Westlake — incumbents were the only ones to qualify to run, giving them new terms automatically.

Winners are Cindy McMackin, Simone Bonutti, David Knobel and John Deese in Manalapan; Roby DeReuil and Anastasia Karloutsos in Palm Beach Shores; Brad Freese, Jessica Buckman and Ryan Hutchins in Tequesta (pending final signature review); J. Marshall Duane III and Betsy Hvide in Village of Golf; and Erik Gleason, Greg Langowski and JohnPaul O’Connor in Westlake.

In Juno Beach, longtime Council Member DD Halpern didn’t seek reelection. Robert Rudolph was the only one to file, making him the winner.

In Lake Clarke Shores, incumbent Gregory Freebold kept his Group 1 seat and newcomer Ariel Hernandez took the Group 2 seat without opposition.

Aside from Peduzzi, other declared winners are incumbent Michael LaCoursiere in Atlantis and incumbent Johnnie Tieche in Palm Springs.

Contests await

Aside from West Palm and Riviera Beach, contested races are on tap in Atlantis, Boca Raton, Loxahatchee Groves, Ocean Ridge, Palm Springs, Royal Palm Beach and South Bay.

Atlantis: Incumbent Guy Motzer faces Max Lohman in Group 2.

Boca Raton Group C: Mike Liebelson faces Earl Starkoff and Lisa Mulhall.

Boca Raton Group D: Stacy Sipple faces Mark Holler and Ellen Vanderbilt.

Loxahatchee Groves: It’s Karen Plante vs. Lissette Vazquez Martinez for Seat 1; and Tracy Raflowitz vs. Robert Shorr in Seat 3.

Ocean Ridge: The top three vote-getters win among five candidates. They are incumbents Ainar Aijala Jr., Lanette Gustafson and Geoff Pugh and challengers Philip Besler and Joshua Smith.

Palm Springs: District 2 incumbent Patricia Waller faces Candice Miller.

Royal Palm Beach: Group 4 incumbent Jan Rodusky faces Osvaldo Bejerano Jr.

South Bay: Seat 2 Commissioner Joe Kyles faces John Brockman and Seat 4 Commissioner Barbara Ann King faces Courtney Bland.

Candidates wanted in these cities

Candidates can still qualify to run in 15 more cities.

Qualifying closes Nov. 20 in Delray Beach and Lantana.

More winners will be declared Nov. 24, when qualifying ends in Briny Breezes, Cloud Lake, Glen Ridge, Haverhill, Highland Beach, Jupiter Inlet Colony, Lake Worth Beach, Mangonia Park, North Palm Beach and Pahokee.

Qualifying closes Nov. 28 in Belle Glade and Dec. 8 in Hypoluxo. Palm Beach’s town caucus to nominate candidates is Dec. 1.

No offices are up for election in eight cities: Jupiter, Greenacres, Gulf Stream, Lake Park, South Palm Beach, Boynton Beach, Palm Beach Gardens and Wellington.

Editor’s note: Stet’s Anne Geggis and Carolyn DiPaolo contributed to this story.

This story was originally published by Stet News Palm Beach, a WLRN News partner.

