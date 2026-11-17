Former Democratic State Senator Shevrin Jones has announced he’s filed to run in Florida Senate District 37, which covers all of coastal Broward and some parts of northern Miami Dade County, in 2028.

The seat is currently occupied by independent Jason Pizzo, who is term-limited.

Jones has served in the Florida House of Representatives and Senate since 2012. He was Florida's first openly LBGTQ+ state senator. He was term-limited in 2026. He ran in the Democratic primary for the 24th U.S. congressional district this past fall, but finished second to Oliver Gilbert.

Jones isn’t the only politician who's thrown their name in the ring. Democratic State Representative Dan Daley announced a run earlier this week. Daley was campaigning to run in Florida’s Senate District 30 in 2026, but stepped back when former State Senator Lauren Book received endorsements from prominent local democrats including U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz.

Daley said he was "surprised" to learn Jones was running.

"Shev is a friend and someone I respect. He encouraged me to run for this seat, so I was surprised by his decision. I’ll let him speak to that. My focus is on meeting the residents of District 37, earning their support and addressing the costs of housing and property insurance," he said.

Moskwitiz has endorsed Jones for 2028. So too has State Rep and former candidate for U.S. Senate. Angie Nixon.

“Shevrin Jones is a fighter for everyday Floridians. As a public school teacher, he saw firsthand what families are up against when rent, groceries and insurance keep going up and paychecks don’t,” said Nixon.

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