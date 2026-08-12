Florida congressional candidate denounces homophobic attack ad aimed against him

State Sen. Shevrin Jones, who is running for Congress in Miami, has denounced a false campaign ad steeped in homophobia.

“ What somebody did here was they took an old dangerous stereotype about gay people and HIV, and they weaponized it for political purposes. Whoever did it, I hope that they are held accountable,” said Jones, who is openly gay and running for the newly drawn Congressional District 24 seat.

“ I am not HIV positive, but I refuse to defend myself in a way that stigmatizes somebody else. Because there are people in our community who are living with HIV every single day. HIV is not something to be ashamed of,” Jones told WLRN.

The political campaign ad — sent via text — alleged that Jones is HIV positive and was turned away from donating blood. Jones denies the fictitious claim.

It’s unclear who paid for the fraudulent ad, as it claimed it was paid for by Equality Florida, a pro-LGBTQ nonprofit. The group condemned the ad, calling it a violation of federal election laws and a “disgusting attack” against Jones, a candidate they endorsed in the District 24 race.

“We can all see it for what it is: a desperate attempt by a shady, dark money group supporting one of Shev’s opponents that traffics in ugly tropes, misrepresents a trusted statewide organization, and weaponizes a Black man’s identity,” said Brandon Wolf, a spokesperson for Equality Florida, in a statement.

READ MORE: Black civic groups urge Miami-Dade voters to turn out for Florida's August primary

“To those who broke the law by fabricating this ad: you will face accountability," Wolf added. "To Shevrin’s opponents: your willingness or unwillingness to denounce this smear tactic today will tell us all we need to know about who you are."

"And to the voters faced with a choice next week: the best way to combat this dirty, illegal smear campaign is to send an unmistakable message with your ballot. With your vote, tell the dark money fraudsters that power still belongs to the people,” Wolf said.

Local leaders in South Florida have also spoken out against the attack ad, including Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

“The homophobic text messages targeting State Senator Shevrin Jones are cowardly, dishonest, and have no place in our political discourse,” Levine Cava said in a statement she also shared on social media. “I will always be proud of my friend Shevrin Jones, and I call on whoever is behind this campaign to be identified and held accountable.”

Levine Cava has endorsed Jones' opponent, former Miami-Dade County Commissioner Oliver Gilbert.

The Democratic primary race features five other candidates vying to replace outgoing Rep. Frederica Wilson, who announced she was not going to run for re-election. It's deep blue district, meaning the winner of next Tuesday's Democratic primary will likely be elected to the open seat.

Early polls show a heated back-and-forth battle between Jones and Gilbert.

The newly redrawn 24th Congressional District now shifts north, taking in more of Broward County, including parts of Hollywood, than the previous map, and stretches down into Miami-Dade County to include parts of Miami and all of Miami Gardens. It no longer includes Miami Beach.

Early voting runs through Sunday, Aug. 16.