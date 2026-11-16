The increasing tension over federal immigration enforcement is again playing out in Doral, home to the nation's largest Venezuelan American community, after the city’s attorney blocked a proposal by Councilwoman Maureen Porras to publicly discuss the municipality’s cooperation agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In an interview Sunday on CBS News Miami’s Facing South Florida with host Jim DeFede, Porras — a Republican who this month won reelection by 12 votes — said she asked to place a discussion item on the upcoming city council agenda to reevaluate the city's 287(g) agreement with ICE. The program allows local police departments to partner with federal immigration authorities to enforce immigration laws.

However, Doral City Attorney Lorenzo Cobiella warned in a memo to council members that merely discussing the pact "could be viewed as an anticipatory breach of the agreement and an intent to violate state law." He said Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier could step in to remove council members from office for holding the debate, and also cited fears of angering ICE.

READ MORE: Is Doral required to keep its ICE agreement? Activists, mayor disagree

"There was no actual action that I was requiring or requesting," Porras told DeFede, noting that Florida’s Sunshine Laws prohibit council members from discussing city business with one another outside of a public meeting. "All I wanted to do was bring this up to the council, be able to discuss it with my colleagues ... discuss it with the attorney, and also with the community. And unfortunately, we are getting blocked from even doing that."

Porras said she plans to continue pushing to get the review placed on the council’s November or December meeting agenda. "We have to evaluate it at the level of a community," she said, "because the decisions that we make at the local level are the most impactful."

Economic fallout, community fears

The Trump administration’s decision to end Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans and intensify ICE enforcement operations has rattled Doral and its 81,000 residents.

The heightened federal enforcement, said Porras, has created an atmosphere of fear that is hurting Doral’s economy.

"We have seen a lot of individuals get detained by ICE. We've seen businesses lose business. We've seen our workers also be afraid to go to work," Porras said. "So we've lost productivity, we've lost businesses, we've lost members of our community."

Porras, who has practiced immigration law for more than 12 years, said the crackdown has swept up law-abiding residents — including teachers — who lost their legal protections overnight when TPS was revoked.

She also criticized the administration's handling of due process, noting that detainees are frequently transferred out of the area, making it difficult for attorneys to locate and represent their clients.

Supporting 287(g) agreement

Porras said she voted in favor of entering the 287(g) agreement last year, explaining that it was presented to the council as a requirement under newly enacted state law. She said she supported it at the time under the condition that Doral police officers would not actively execute federal immigration enforcement — and confirmed that no Doral police officers have been trained with ICE under the program.

"My thought [was], if we control our police department, we can ensure that we are protected," Porras said. "Obviously, we saw that it doesn't matter, right? Because federal agents still came into the city and enforced, fully enforced, immigration laws, and we still saw that impact that it had, not just on businesses, but on our residents."

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported that ICE broke the record for the highest number of deportations and arrests in fiscal year 2026, which ended Sept. 30. The agency reported more than 491,000 immigration arrests and more than 483,000 deportations.

Porras noted that legal precedents have evolved since the agreement was signed and pointed out that several other municipalities have begun reconsidering their 287(g) pacts.