Byron and Erika Donalds emphasize ‘accountability’ for public, ‘choice’ schools

The incoming Donalds administration will try to put aside the labels for the different systems operating Florida schools and focus instead on the performance of students and institutions, Byron and Erika Donalds said last week.

Appearing Friday during an education technology showcase in Hollywood, attended by small vendors and education companies worth billions of dollars, the governor-elect and his wife presented their shared vision for Florida classrooms.

“I’m agnostic on the school. I’m much more focused on the outcomes for our students,” Byron Donalds told the room of businesspeople and investors. “So, everything that we’re going to be doing in our state with respect to K-12 education and beyond is about making sure that the students of Florida have the rigor, have the information, have the support that they need in order to be better than any other students in the United States of America.”

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Erika Donalds said the “language” used to categorize schools is important.

“We have to completely change the way that we communicate about schools and students in our state, in a way that is more cohesive as one education freedom economy, of which public, private, charter, and homeschool and modular types of hybrid schooling are all participants,” Erika Donalds said. “So, we have to change the culture and the language that we’re using.

“I think you’ll find in the next administration an effort to align all of those infrastructure pieces — funding, counting students, assessments, accountability, transparency — will go along with that theme, and that’s going to go a long way to bringing that one, publicly-funded education system that does not consist of just one kind of school,” she said.

Transparency

Private schools bear far less financial accountability than do public schools — many of the former receive state money via vouchers but are not subject to public meeting laws or requirements to publish their budgets. Private school operators are not elected by voters. Public tax dollars aren’t tied to standardized testing scores if taken by private school students.

State education funds are supposed to be allocated per student, wherever he or she attends classes, but a state audit found that records could not establish that was happening in all cases because of fuzzy accounting practices. Public and private schools alike complained to the Legislature that they were not receiving their payments on time, and Sen. Don Gaetz, R-Crestview, observed at one point, “Whatever can go wrong with this system has gone wrong.”

The Legislature punted on addressing the problem during its 2026 session after its two chambers couldn’t agree on a fix.

The Donaldses have a particular interest in education. Erika owns a virtual reality education company and is founder of the Education Freedom Foundation; Byron championed education bills during his time as a state lawmaker.

‘My own silo’

Roberto Alonso, a member of the Miami-Dade School Board present at the showcase, questioned, for example, why healthcare and education approach private and public relationships differently.

“I think across all industries, majority of industries, best practices are shared, and it’s a collaborative effort,” Alonso told the Phoenix — explaining that patients have a choice of which hospital to use, but all hospitals “share medical journals and they share studies.”

“I feel that sometimes at the ground level at the schools, there’s a little bit of, ‘No, I want to work in my own silo because I don’t want to share my competitive advantage with somebody else,’” he added.

If private schools don’t want to share their information, or “be accountable,” “then a parent has something to be concerned with,” Alonso said.

“To what degree the state gets involved, that’s going to be interesting over the next couple years as we look at this model grow further into our educational ecosystem,” he said, referring to the voucher system.

“The most important takeaway,” he said, is that conversations are happening and “people are understanding that some level of accountability has to be put in place.”

What accountability could look like, Alonso continued, “we’re going to see it kind of unfold over the next couple of months.”

Education Commissioner Henry Mack also wants transparency.

“I’m not going to bind [private schools] to anything, other than I’m asking to know how their students are performing,” Mack told the Phoenix.

“It could be an option” to tie a private school’s voucher eligibility to transparency requirements, Mack said, although “I wouldn’t pretend to be a policymaker on this topic,” deferring to the governor-elect and the Legislature to “adjudicate” that matter.

Mack used the same tone as the Donaldses when he took the stage during the showcase.

“If we are going to commit ourselves to the choice agenda, a choice can only mean something if we’re all working, I guess, maybe, from the same accountability handbook,” Mack said. “We can’t compromise choice, but what, as a parent of an 11-year-old and a 9-year-old and a 4-year-old, myself, what does choice mean without insight in the performance of the options that are available to me?”

At the show

The event the Donaldses appeared at featured students pitching startups to investors and at least six companies in search of contracts from school leaders. Some of those companies, for example, leverage newer technologies to teach students math and solve problems in the classroom.

The showcase was hosted by LaunchEd Group, which says it “validates new education technology inside real public, charter, private, and hybrid classrooms before it reaches the wider market.”

“We keep looking for silver bullets. And there are no silver bullets. It’s still good, old-fashioned teachers in classrooms that care about kids. Kids having an experience that they actually want to be a part of,” Jon Hage, CEO of Charter Schools USA, said.

“But I also know that if I don’t have tools that make my teachers feel supported and cared for, then they’re not going to want to stay teachers,” he added.

Rulebook

Florida’s universities and K-12 schools will be subject to a new AI policy in July. Local school boards must require parents to opt-in their children to use AI at school. And those rules must “protect students, parents, and instructional personnel from unlawful, deceptive, unsafe, or unauthorized uses of artificial intelligence systems.”

“My personal belief is that you have to have an adult human being in the classroom,” Byron Donalds said. “There’s not replacing the teacher. People naturally need to learn from another human being, that’s just how we process information as people.”

Technologies such as those being showcased in Hollywood “have their place,” he added, “in terms of efficiencies to help teachers be able to deliver the best academic outcomes for their students.”

Erika Donalds mused about how best to evaluate school-choice options. To officers of LaunchEd, host of the event, she said, “You are actually creating a platform to showcase how school choice can be the laboratories of innovation that then can get fed back into maybe even the traditional public school system.”

Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Michael Moline for questions: info@floridaphoenix.com.

