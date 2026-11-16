State Rep. Ryan Chamberlin lays out priorities for implementing Amendment 3

Florida State Rep. Ryan Chamberlin (FL-24) was an ardent supporter of Florida's Amendment 3. Now that the constitutional amendment has passed, Chamberlin will be deciding on how to implement it.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has called for a special session to take place before the year ends, but some legislators want to wait until after the Byron Donalds Administration begins in January. Either way, Chamberlin spoke on the Florida Roundup, saying the legislature has to "get it right."

" The legislature does not want to make any mistakes with this implementation, and we're not overly in a rush to do it, but I know we wanna get it done as soon as possible. So I'm anxious to get to Tallahassee and just follow what needs to be followed to get it done the right way. It may take a few weeks, it may take a few months," he said.

He said that the legislature's job is to provide clarity on implementing the rules and the policies that will have widespread impacts.

" There's bullet points in the amendment. When we go to implement it, certainly there's gonna be conversations with all parties that need to deal with this amendment."

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Chamberlin pointed to government spending as part of the reason the amendment was successful, coupled with rising property tax bills. But he decried opponents of the amendment who said its passage could cut police and fire rescue services.

" I have asked this one question over and over all across the state, and that is, 'Do you think that police and fire should be the first thing cut when we lower property taxes?"' And everyone says, 'No, it should be the last thing cut.' So the question is, why is it the first thing being threatened? Why are we not talking about all the other stuff that needs to be cut first? Why? It's because it's a tremendous scare tactic," he said.

When asked about rural counties that likely face outsized impacts to their ability to function, Chamberlin said they are a symptom of a broken system, one that can not be fixed with property tax.

" We have almost 30 counties in Florida that need government assistance outside of the property tax system because they just don't generate enough revenue. So that is another byproduct of why I would like to overhaul the entire system. I think it's broken. I don't think it's scalable. I don't think it's good for the next generation, and I think there's other ways in a $1.8 trillion economy like Florida's to generate, let's say, the $55 billion right now that we need, rather than on the backs of property owners, which includes businesses, farms and second homes," he said.

Listen above to the Nov. 06, 2026 interview with State Rep. Ryan Chamberlin or find The Florida Roundup wherever you get your podcasts.