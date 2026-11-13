Analysis: Utilities contribute to extreme weather, and pass costs for damage to customers

Electric utilities are passing on the cost of extreme weather to their customers while, in some cases, doubling down on fossil fuels that drive climate change, according to a recent analysis done by clean energy advocates.

The review by the Climate Action Campaign found at least 23 utilities across 18 states are increasing customer bills to either recover costs from extreme weather damage or harden the grid against future events.

Gabrielle Levy, senior communications director at the campaign, said 18 of those — including Tampa Electric, Florida Power & Light and Duke Energy — don't have sufficient clean energy goals.

"They are refusing to help to solve the problem that is causing the damage in the first place," she said.

Although Florida's energy companies plan to increase solar in the next decade, they're still relying mostly on natural gas, which continues to burn climate-warming fossil fuels into the atmosphere while replacing a worse emitter: coal.

READ MORE: What's behind the high electricity bills crushing Floridians?

TECO customers shelled out over $400 million for damages the utility sustained from Hurricanes Helene and Milton, and Duke Energy Florida customers paid over $1 billion to recover from the 2024 storms, including Debby.

"The people who are having to pay for these increases are not responsible for why extreme weather is getting worse," Levy said. "These are not insignificant numbers at a time when people are really struggling."

She said storm damage is not only increasing people's energy bills, it's also contributing overall to the affordability crisis, including everyday expenses and healthcare costs.

"Climate change is not only part of the story here for Floridians. Every single day they are experiencing these storms, that are experiencing damage, they are experiencing high tide flooding if they live along the coast, heat, more mosquitoes, humidity," Levy said.

"These are climate-driven extreme weather (events) that are getting worse than they used to be."

Levy said she hopes the next Congress will restore tax credits and incentives to make it easier for utilities and individuals to choose renewable energy sources.

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