Florida's manatees are snowbirds, too. Here's why — and how to keep them safe

Florida's manatees are snowbirds, too, and right now they're heading to their winter homes.

As temperatures cool, the marine mammals seek refuge in warmer waters across the state, where they'll typically remain until the end of March.

WUSF's Douglas Soule recently spoke about this migration with Ashley LaVere, coordinator for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Manatee Management Program.

So, Ashley, what's happening at this time of the year?

This is the time of year where we start seeing manatees move. Despite their size, manatees have relatively low metabolism and poor insulation, so they only have a really thin layer of insulating fat, and this really reduces their ability to generate body heat and maintain it. So this makes them really vulnerable to cold water. During this time of year, they have to focus on finding those warm water sources in order to survive that cold winter, because overall, manatees can't sustain prolonged exposure to water temperatures below 68 degrees Fahrenheit.

This can cause them to go into what we call cold stress, and cold stress syndrome is kind of similar to hypothermia in humans, where manatees can become lethargic. They can develop cold sores or lesions along their body, and ultimately potentially die from that as well. So they're really reliant on getting to these warm water sites in order to survive the winter.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission / Courtesy Ashley LaVere is coordinator for the FWC's Manatee Management Program.

Where exactly are these warm water sites?

Mostly, they're looking at making their way to Florida's natural springs, to power plant discharge areas, as well as other generally warm water basins. Manatees actually have what we call site fidelity. So individuals will use the same warm water sites year after year. They'll kind of use the same travel routes and make it to those same sites each year.

Does that create any safety risks for the manatee?

Unfortunately, during these seasonal migrations when they're making their way to these warm water sites, this can likely lead to boaters and other personal watercraft users being more likely to encounter manatees during this time. And so it's really important that we work together on the awareness and ensuring that manatees can make it safely to these warm water sites.

Now, with these manatees going into the springs, the rivers, it seems like it'll be more close quarters between manatee and humanity. How can Floridians and visitors keep the manatees safe during this period?

Some of the tips that we have for people using these waterways over the winter is things like designating someone as a lookout or to watch out for manatees. They could look for manatee snouts, their backs, tails or flippers breaking the water surface. They can also look for what we call manatee footprints, which are circular, ripple-like patterns on the water surface that are caused from a manatee swimming below. And as always, we recommend using polarized sunglasses. This can really help cut down the glare and allow people to more easily spot manatees. Further, adhering to manatee protection zones is a really important way to keep manatees safe. They require boaters to reduce speed, to allow them to better spot manatees and avoid those collisions. So we like to say, go slow and look out below.

And then giving manatees space. So whether you're out on a boat or viewing these animals at one of the many warm water sites across Florida, it's really important that you know we always avoid disturbing any of these animals, as well as observing manatees from a distance. And then finally, if you see an injured, distressed, sick or dead manatee while out on the water, it's always important to report it to the FWC's Wildlife Alert Hotline so that trained responders can help and assist.

I'm just curious. What's your favorite manatee fact?

Oh, that's a good one. There's so many good manatee facts out there. I think the one that I find most interesting is that manatees actually only have six neck vertebrae when most mammals have seven, and basically this restricts them from being able to turn their head side to side, and as a result, in order to look behind them, they actually have to turn their entire body around to do so. And then, kind of as a follow-up to that fact, they're also unable to swim backward.

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This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

