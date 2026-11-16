Moss sworn as Key Biscayne mayor, talks stormwater after rejection of the Big Dig

Brett Moss took office as Key Biscayne’s tenth mayor on Thursday, promising to move forward on flood control after leading the opposition to the Big Dig project pushed by his predecessor, Joe Rasco.

“Resiliency cannot be a buzzword,” Moss said. “It must be reflected in the investments we make, the engineering we choose and the beaches we safeguard for the next generation,” Moss told an audience of about 250 who came for the installation at the Community Center.

Moss, an architect, once supported the massive Big Dig stormwater program, but became a fierce opponent as costs soared. His election was evidence of voter repudiation of the “AECOM” plan, with voters also electing stormwater critic Luis de la Cruz and adding a new, permanent stormwater spending restriction to the Village Charter.

Village Manager Steve Williamson, the driving force of the Big Dig, resigned last month, with the abandoned project costing taxpayers at least $8 million in sunk costs for pipes and pumps that will never be built.

But despite the massive policy and leadership pivots that have now started, Moss’ tone was generous and upbeat. He promised to lead with clarity in defending the island from climate change threats. Embracing Rasco after the outgoing mayor delivered his final state of the Village message, Moss sounded a reminder that all power is fleeting.

“Local government is the most important government in the United States,” Moss said. “The authority we hold as elected officials is purely vulnerable. It is a temporary grant of trust by residents of this island.”

Key Biscayne’s mayor has no executive power. The mayor has one vote along with the six council members, but does make appointments and presides over meetings. Nonetheless, the mayor is the chief spokesperson and has the ‘bully pulpit’ to promote the Village’s goals.

Moss told the Independent he will convene a strategic gathering with the new council to lay out a shared roadmap.

New Council sworn

Joining de la Cruz in coming back to the council is Oscar Sardiñas, who along with newcomer Silvia Tarafa were also sworn in for four-year terms.

“This island is filled with exceptionalism,” Sardiñas said. “Everywhere we look, every grocery store we go to, every CVS, every walk in the evening, we run into each other, and we are exceptional.”

Rasco says Key Biscayne is in a positive financial state

Rasco’s State of Village speech focused on finance. He said he was turning over a Village in excellent financial condition with over $27 million in reserves and only $5.2 million debt. He also highlighted the $21.5 million in grants to support municipal projects and reduce the burden on taxpayers.

As he has done every year, Rasco touted the Village’s low property tax rate, a somewhat symbolic number that masks the actual growth in expenditures, fees, and planned borrowing. The operating budget rose from $36 million just before Rasco took office to $47 million adopted in October, a 33% increase. The millage rate comparison also overlooks continued cost-shifting from homesteaded property owners to renters and businesses.

“We can continue providing the services our community depends on, preparing for unexpected challenges — and they will come — and invest in projects that protect and improve our quality of life,” he said.

Reflecting on his time as mayor, Rasco championed several public safety initiatives including permanently banning e-bikes — a move that only came after the e-bike crash death of a resident and years of inaction despite evidence of rising risks. Rasco also touted a new basketball court at the K-8 Center, a makeover at the St. Agnes playing field and greater attention to older residents and people with disabilities on the island.

Rasco also singled out the Village’s $950,000 spend on the proposed Shoreline Project as a “bold” move. The effort, championed by Commissioner Raquel Regalado, has no County funding path and remains in the conceptual stage.

London, Vazquez say goodbye

Fernando Vazquez, who was not re-elected, described his time on Council as “the most remarkable” and “rewarding” experience of his professional career. After working on the Big Dig for AECOM and supporting it for years, he later opposed the project on environmental grounds.

Ed London poked fun at his reputation as the Council’s frequent dissenting vote. He has often opposed spending matters and has long argued staffing in police and other departments is excessive for the island’s population of 15,000.

“I’m really Mr. Yes, Yes, Yes. The problem was the rest of the Council just didn’t understand,” he joked.

This story was originally published in the Key Biscayne Independent, a WLRN News partner.

