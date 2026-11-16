Florida House lawmaker and former mayor of Parkland Christine Hunschofsky is taking over as the leader of the state's Democratic caucus.

Florida House Democrats selected Hunschofsky as the Leader Designate-Elect for the 2026–2028 term in 2024. House Democrats will convene at the State Capitol on Monday, Nov. 16 at 5 p.m. to formally designate her as Minority Leader.

Hunschofsky’s designation comes after the midterm elections saw newly flipped Democratic districts the state. Democrats will now hold 50 of the 120 seats in the Florida House.

Hunschofsky was the mayor of Parkland in 2018, during the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. She was first elected to the Florida House in 2020.

READ MORE: Democrats celebrate breaking the Republican supermajority in the Florida House. What now?