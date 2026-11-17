A Miami-Dade voter is suing Governor Ron DeSantis in the Florida Supreme Court for failing to call a special election for the vacancy in Florida State Senate District 39.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Florida has filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Doral voter claiming that DeSantis has to fulfill his constitutional obligation to call a special election to fill the vacant seat.

The vacancy arose when Senator Bryan Ávila resigned to run for lieutenant governor on Aug. 25. The ACLU argues that District 39, which represents Hialeah, Doral, Sweetwater and Miami Lakes, has had no voice in the Florida Senate since the state seat became empty.

“Doral and Hialeah deserve a state senator to be our voice in Tallahassee without delay,” said Alejandro Peñuela, a Doral resident and plaintiff in the lawsuit. “The governor’s refusal to call a special election denies us our right to representation and ignores decades of precedent. That hurts all of us, regardless of party."

The lawsuit says that governors prior to DeSantis often took less than five days to call special elections — and the ACLU specifically highlights that DeSantis often takes weeks and sometimes months, as shown in this case, to call for a special election.

“There is no good reason for this governor to keep resisting timely special elections,” stated Nicholas Warren, ACLU of Florida senior staff attorney. “From Jeb Bush to Rick Scott, prior governors consistently acted quickly to ensure Floridians retained their voice in government. Governor DeSantis’s refusal to do the same is as perplexing as it is illegal.”

This lawsuit marks the seventh time since 2021 that voters have gone to court to force Governor DeSantis to call a special election. Similar lawsuits were filed when he failed to call elections for nine vacant legislative or congressional seats in Tampa, Palm Beach, Northwest Florida, Brevard County, Miami-Dade County and Broward County. In every case, DeSantis only set the elections after the suits were filed.

The ACLU is arguing that a special primary or general election could have been held with already-scheduled municipal elections in late November or December and that the delay is likely to cost taxpayers more to hold a separate election.

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