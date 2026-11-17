While Florida Republicans fared better than most of their compatriots around the nation in this month’s midterm elections, they still took major losses in the Florida Legislature, with Democrats netting 16 seats in the state House.

One of the questions party members are considering ahead of an election for party chair in January is whether the results were a one-off due to Donald Trump’s unpopularity, or because Florida voters are showing real discontent with the GOP after three decades of one-party rule in Tallahassee.

That’s the backdrop for the campaign for leadership of the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF), as Chairman Evan Power faces a reelection challenge from Martin County State Committeeman James Campo. The vote will take place in Orlando on Jan. 9.

Campo, 62, announced his candidacy in June, when he surmised that the seat would be vacant as Power ran for election in Florida’s Second Congressional District. However, the best-laid plans for both men changed in August after Power finished third in the GOP primary, resulting in his pivot to seeking reelection for chair.

“I think it’s basically a race of the grassroots versus the inside-Tallahassee beltway,” Campo told the Phoenix in an interview last week. “I’ve been to 60 counties listening intently on the issues and not just repeating talking points set by the RNC.”

Campo is part of the RPOF now, serving since 2023 as assistant treasurer. A certified financial planner, he previously worked in local government for a decade as both mayor and town commissioner of Sewall’s Point.

Power, 45, is a registered lobbyist with Tallahassee’s Ramba Consulting Group who has served as party chair since 2024. (He previously served as Leon County Republican Executive Committee chair). He’s proud that, under his watch, Florida Republicans have continued to build a voter registration lead that’s now more than 1.5 million over the Democrats, and boasts that while much of the country went blue on Election Day, “We held the line and stayed red and elected all of our statewide officers.”

He dismisses any concerns that Florida — which survived the blue tsunami but still saw its top-of-ticket candidates win only narrowly — might be shifting back to its former status as a swing state. He notes that the political party in power historically loses congressional seats in midterm elections.

“I think that when you look at the voters, we have voters turn out. They did not turn out in this election,” Power said. “We, obviously, in Florida will give them a reason to turn out again moving forward by delivering on the promises that we made on the campaign trail. So, I think that we’re a red state. We’re going to remain a red state, and this is probably the closest that the Democrats will get to success for a long period of time.”

Internal problems

One issue that has arisen place during Power’s tenure as the head of the RPOF has been the removal of numerous party members for various alleged transgressions. In some cases, it was because those members were accused of violating membership rules. Power says the idea was to stop individuals from joining Republican Executive Committees with the intent “to do damage.”

“Look no further than Bobby Williams and Frank Collige, who ran Republican campaigns and then immediately supported Democrats,” he said, referring to candidates for governor and chief financial officer this year, respectively, who after losing in their primaries endorsed the Democratic candidates in the general election.

In fall 2024, Power and the RPOF executive board suspended the entire Manatee County Republican Executive Committee, alleging “numerous grievances,” such as lawsuits against leaders and police reports, as reported by the Bradenton Herald.

“What we have done under my chairmanship is actually enforce the rules for the first time in a long time,” Power said. “And it’s been an unbiased enforcement of the rules across the state. And what’s happened is that we’ve cleaned up some situations where people are being alienated and not allowed to join their RECs so people can get control, and yes, sometimes people get upset because they can’t be in charge. But if you’re that upset for not being in charge, maybe you’re not in this for the right reasons.”

Campo disagrees.

“I think there’s some selective enforcement of rules, which has created some alienation amongst party leaders,” he said.

Campo pledges that, if elected chair, he won’t seek nor hold public office during his term. He says Power was distracted from his party duties when he ran for Congress.

“I think there’s a conflict,” Campo said. “The Bible says you can’t serve two masters. And I think that he was distracted running for Congress and receiving full salary and being the chair for seven months.”

Power counters that he’s been “the most active and engaged chairman on the county level,” noting that he’s traveled more than 350,000 miles crisscrossing the state for years, attending Lincoln Day Dinners and other local party events.

Two former RPOF chairs — Blaise Ingoglia and Joe Gruters — simultaneously served in the Legislature while leading the party over the past decade.

Endorsements

The universe of voters who will make this decision is around 240 or 250 individuals — county party chairs, state committee members, some appointees of the governor, members of the Florida Senate and House, and members of Congress.

Campo claims nearly 90 commitments to vote for him.

“People in private are telling me that we need some new energy and we need to be outside of the beltway in Tallahassee and they like my background,” he said.

Power initially rolled out 60 endorsements for his campaign, and now says he’s up to 70 endorsements. He has the support of some of the biggest members of the party, including Rick Scott, Ashley Moody, and, as of Friday, the incoming titular head of the party, Gov.-elect Byron Donalds.

“Evan Power has delivered results for Florida Republicans,” Donalds announced on X. “His focus on voter registration, turnout, and a strong grassroots organization helped our team win in 2024 and 2026.”

Some observers noted that Power did Donalds a solid in June when he announced, to the disappointment of many, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, that there would be no debate between the Republican candidates in the gubernatorial primary during the party’s “Sunshine Showdown” in Broward County. Power announced that only Donalds had reached the criteria to qualify.

Meanwhile, at least one group is campaigning against Power’s reelection bid.

The America First Party of Florida became a ballot-qualified political party in Florida last year, formed by disaffected MAGA conservatives. Their vice chairman is Trent Wayman, a former Manatee County state committeeman whom Powers removed in 2024. The group released a written statement over the weekend saying that another term for Power “would be a setback for principled conservatives and legitimate conservative leadership in the State of Florida.”

“Out objection is straightforward: we believe Power’s leadership puts insiders first and treats grassroots activists as a problem when they challenge the establishment,” said Wayman, in an email to the Phoenix. “Those activists do the work, knock the doors, and turn out the voters. They deserve a voice, not pressure to fall in line or get out of the way.”

Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Michael Moline for questions: info@floridaphoenix.com.

