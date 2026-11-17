TALLAHASSEE --- Driven by domestic travelers and a boost from the World Cup, Florida posted record third-quarter tourism numbers on Monday.

Visit Florida estimated 34.73 million people traveled into the state from the start of July to the end of September, up 0.1 percent from the same period a year earlier.

“Florida tourism edged higher in the third quarter of 2026 and held the No.1 position in domestic, and overseas market share among all 50 states for the first half of 2026, even as travel has faced cost pressures this year,” Visit Florida President and CEO Bryan Griffin said in a released statement.

Nearly 92 percent of those traveling into Florida were from other states.

Overseas travelers accounted for 2.3 million visitors during the quarter, 1.6 percent fewer than in the same period of 2025, while the estimated 561,000 Canadians traveling to Florida were off 2.8 percent from the third quarter of 2025.

This was the seventh consecutive month Canadian travel numbers were lower than the corresponding quarter from a year earlier as escalating trade disputes, tariffs, and political friction have reduced Canadian enthusiasm for U.S. travel.

Canada’s government data showed travelers have been returning to southern destinations like Florida, but overall car trips to the U.S. in September 2026 remained about 31 percent below pre-trade tension benchmarks in September 2024. Air travel from Canada to the U.S. overall was down 19 percent in the same two-year span.

Before the pandemic the third-quarter high for Canadians was 703,000 visitors in 2019.

During the first nine months of 2026, Florida totaled 108.1 million visitors, 1.1 percent lower than in the same period of 2025. Domestic travel so far this year is down 0.1 percent, overseas travel is up 0.9 percent, while Canadian travel is down 12.9 percent.

Visit Florida noted the figures for July were up 1.8 percent from July 2025, “likely bolstered by visitors traveling to the state during the World Cup.”

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens hosted seven matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup between June 15 and July 18, with matches involving Argentina, England, Norway and France in July.

The Miami Host Committee reported the FIFA Fan Festival at Bayfront Park drew 600,000 people over 24 days, but not every sector saw summer growth from the contest.

CBS News Miami reported short-term rental owners and Airbnb saw strong returns and surges in last-minute bookings, but the anticipated wave of international visitors never fully materialized for traditional hotels.

