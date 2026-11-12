New regulations could be coming for delivery robots in Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade County could soon issue new regulations for sidewalk delivery robots. The proposed ordinance would set a speed limit of 8 mph on sidewalks, and 6 mph in designated high-pedestrian areas.

The devices would also have to yield to pedestrians and stay out of crosswalks, wheelchair ramps and school zones during the school zone speed limit enforcement times.

County Commissioner Micky Steinberg, who is the sponsor of the ordinance, said it would not stop the use of delivery robots, rather the law would balance out pedestrian safety and quality-of-life concerns.

The rules also establish a 30-minute limit on sidewalk idling. Operators could face fines of up to $500 for violations.

Steinberg also stated that the ordinance would return to the Board of County Commissioners in one year with a report, given the fast-moving nature of the industry, to avoid unintended consequences and overregulation.

Commissioners are expected to give a final vote on the ordinance Nov. 17.

READ MORE: Empowering Liberty City: New $850K grant to launch small business incubator