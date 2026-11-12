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New regulations could be coming for delivery robots in Miami-Dade County

WLRN Public Media | By Sherrilyn Cabrera
Published November 12, 2026 at 3:44 PM EST
A Coco Delivery Robot sits in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood on April 22, 2026. (Jeremy Battle/Block Club Chicago via AP)
Jeremy Battle/AP
/
Block Club Chicago
A Coco Delivery Robot sits in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood on April 22, 2026. (Jeremy Battle/Block Club Chicago via AP)

Miami-Dade County could soon issue new regulations for sidewalk delivery robots. The proposed ordinance would set a speed limit of 8 mph on sidewalks, and 6 mph in designated high-pedestrian areas.

The devices would also have to yield to pedestrians and stay out of crosswalks, wheelchair ramps and school zones during the school zone speed limit enforcement times.

County Commissioner Micky Steinberg, who is the sponsor of the ordinance, said it would not stop the use of delivery robots, rather the law would balance out pedestrian safety and quality-of-life concerns.

The rules also establish a 30-minute limit on sidewalk idling. Operators could face fines of up to $500 for violations.

Steinberg also stated that the ordinance would return to the Board of County Commissioners in one year with a report, given the fast-moving nature of the industry, to avoid unintended consequences and overregulation.

Commissioners are expected to give a final vote on the ordinance Nov. 17.

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This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Business & Economy
Sherrilyn Cabrera
Sherrilyn Cabrera is WLRN's senior producer.
See stories by Sherrilyn Cabrera
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