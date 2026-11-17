Of the tens of thousands of retention ponds designed to collect runoff during Florida's frequent downpours, some are also being used to generate solar power, expanding sustainable energy production in the Sunshine State.

Floating photovoltaics — solar panels mounted on buoyant structures anchored in reservoirs and ponds — have become less expensive since the technology emerged two decades ago. They can generate electricity without competing for scarce available land, and the cooling effect of the water may even boost output. Researchers caution, though, that the cost of water-based solar remains high and the environmental impact is not fully understood.

After about 20 years, "people have started to believe, have started to see that it works, that it's fairly reliable, and that lenders and investors have also gained confidence in the technology," said Oktoviano Gandhi, a scientist at the Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute.

While the United States has been slow to adopt the technology, Florida's geography, climate and development history make it particularly well suited for floating solar projects to address growing electricity demand.

Sustainability goals fuel solar expansion

The median reported cost of floating solar projects fell from $2.41 per watt in 2015 to $1.25 per watt in 2024, a decline of about 48%, Gandhi said. Nevertheless, floating solar still costs more upfront than comparable land-based solar. He said published comparisons suggest a premium of roughly 10% to 25%.

While adoption of the technology has grown since the first pilot was installed in Japan in 2007, Gandhi said, floating solar accounts for less than 1% of global solar capacity.

By the end of 2024, more than 9.6 gigawatts of floating solar generating capacity had been installed in 66 countries and regions, Gandhi said.

Rafael Almeida, a freshwater ecosystem scientist and assistant professor at Indiana University Bloomington, said floating solar's growth is part of the broader expansion of solar energy development, driven by demand for renewable and lower-carbon electricity.

"It's not like only floating solar is increasing," Almeida said. "All kinds of solar energy, ground-mounted, in particular, has been accelerating over the past decade."

About 90% of global floating solar power-generating capacity is in Asia and about half of that is in mainland China, Gandhi said.

The technology is well established in China, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea, where land is at a premium, while the United States is lagging mainly because it has more land available for energy development, Almeida said.

His research group found about 95% of floating solar sites are on managed waters, including reservoirs in Japan, quarry lakes in Europe and aquaculture systems in China.

In the U.S., utilities, municipalities and other public agencies may already control bodies of water in places with high power demands. Floating solar systems have been installed on water treatment ponds and sewer facilities across the country, and even on a winery irrigation pond in Napa Valley, Gandhi said.

Florida opens stormwater ponds to floating solar

Florida explicitly supports floating solar through a state law that was enacted in 2022.

Justin Kramer, director of emerging technologies and data analytics at the Orlando Utilities Commission, said available land is limited and expensive.

"Floating solar provides locations that are within the city limits, but they're not being used for anything else," Kramer said.

The state's towns and cities have an estimated 76,000 stormwater ponds, amounting to about 2.7% of its urban land area, according to University of Florida researchers, based on 2012 land-use data. AJ Reisinger, an associate professor at the university who specializes in urban soil and water quality, said Florida has so many stormwater ponds because of its heavy rainfall, flat terrain, sandy soil and development history.

Experts said the suitability of a body of water depends on proximity to the electrical grid, water levels, anchoring conditions, size, competing uses, economics and environmental considerations.

The commission started out with a 32-kilowatt system that it expanded and then developed a separate 120-kilowatt project. In November 2025, it launched the 2-megawatt Conway Road array, a floating system comprising more than 3,400 panels that the Orlando commission says is the state's largest floating solar installation.

D3Energy says it holds exclusive rights to develop floating solar systems on eligible Florida Department of Transportation stormwater ponds within state highway rights-of-way, and estimates those systems could generate more than 1 gigawatt of energy.

Florida operators say systems have weathered hurricanes

The floating systems produce about 5% to 8% more power than a typical rooftop array because of the cooling effect of the water, Kramer said. Gandhi cautioned this benefit is sometimes overstated and varies considerably, depending on wind and ambient temperatures.

The panels can reduce evaporation, which Gandhi said is especially useful on irrigation reservoirs in dry regions.

Kramer said Orlando's arrays are designed for changing pond levels and Florida wind speeds, and have operated through multiple hurricanes.

They are "designed to go up and down as the stormwater pond levels increase or decrease," he said. "And they're designed for the wind speeds that we have to deal with."

D3Energy, which has more than 15 floating solar projects in Florida, said none of its systems suffered structural damage when Hurricane Milton slammed the Gulf Coast in 2024.

Scientists are studying ecological tradeoffs

Stormwater ponds are engineered infrastructure, but they also support algae, plants, bacteria, insects, fish and birds. They can also help manage nutrients, pollutants and sediments.

"They definitely do conduct and perform a lot of the same natural ecological processes and ecosystem functions that we would expect from a natural pond or a natural wetland," said Reisinger at the University of Florida.

Floating solar can also limit the amount of sunlight entering the water. Reisinger said shading can alter photosynthesis and primary production, potentially changing algae, submerged plants, nutrient removal, habitat and aquatic food webs.

While covering part of a water surface can cool the water and reduce evaporation, it can also change the amount of oxygen available to the aquatic ecosystem, Almeida said.

The Orlando commission tries to limit the coverage to 70% to 80% of a pond's surface; the exact amount depends on maintenance needs and the pond's ecosystem, Kramer said.

Scientists do not yet know how much coverage is too much.

"Are there tipping points after which you start changing the system in ways that the nature of the system is dramatically changed?" Almeida said. "At what levels should we stop covering?"

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