Tempers flare after Seaquarium hearing abruptly called off

The first public hearing on a land use change to pave the way for a revamped Miami seaquarium and controversial new marina was abruptly called off Thursday after not enough members of a Miami-Dade County community council showed up.

Local community councils typically serve as the first stop for land use changes, but the council meeting in Key Biscayne rarely meets.

The day of the meeting, the county web page for the council said "at the current time" no items were scheduled to be heard, although hours later a lobbyist, architect, former head of the state's environmental regulatory agency and others working for developer David Martin showed up ready to answer questions.

”It is, to me, disrespectful,” said Cecile Sanchez, 80, who moved to Key Biscayne in 1960 and worries the new marina will worsen traffic and harm seagrass and manatees. “If it's all for money, go find another place.”

READ MORE: Miami-Dade puts the brakes on Seaquarium makeover deal. Commissioners agreed to defer it

The project to rescue the old marine park from bankruptcy creditors has been praised for bringing new life to the site with public walkways and preserving nostalgic Buckminister Fuller dome, but drawn criticism for the speed of reviews and size of the new marina. In addition to building nearly 300 boat slips in a protected aquatic preserve and space for more than 500 more boats in dry stack storage, plans by Martin include extending the lease by another 70 years.

On Nov. 10, a county committee that reviews tourism and recreation matters before sending them to the full county commission, deferred voting on a 249-page lease posted the night before.

Critics and environmentalists say they’ve struggled to keep up with the process, which also includes a zoning change and creation of a new entertainment district in the county’s land use plan. They say the county is keeping the project on a fast-track by omitting the marina from the new district designation. If the marina were to be included, the project footprint would more than double and require more rigorous state reviews.

" I feel like they're trying to go around the voters, go around the residents and make it so impossible people don't show up at the next meeting, and then they just pass it," said Louisa Conway, a Key Biscayne resident and former president of one of the village's largest homeowner associations.

Florida Department of Environmental Protection A rendering of a new marina at the Seaquarium would include docks extending into Biscayne Bay with slips accommodating boats up to 200 feet long.

As boos filled the meeting room at the Crandon Tennis Center, , Aaron Stauber, a plaintiff in a lawsuit alleging the county is violating it's own charter by not asking voters to approve the project, angrily confronted Brian May, a longtime lobbyist hired by Martin last year. Stauber accused the development team of sabotaging the meeting. May could be heard across the room yelling back, “You’re puppet-mastering all these people!”

Just one member of the council, which currently only has four members, showed up and sat alone at the front of the room. All four members live on Fisher Island, the nearby exclusive private island accessible only by boat.

After county planning chief Garrett Rowe asked the audience to be respectful, May asked him to clarify how often the council meets. Rowe said he'd have to check. A search of county calendar meetings going back to January 2024 showed no meetings.

Taking a look at the process that assigns first hearings to community councils is needed, said Laura Reynolds, an advisor to Friends of Biscayne Bay.

”They should be mandatory so that they do a better job of getting people that are gonna show up. They should have made sure they scheduled this when they could be here,” she said. "I don't even remember Fisher Island ever meeting for community council in my 25 years, so of course they're not here.”

Even without a quorum, Reynolds said county staff should have taken comments on Thursday to include in the project record.

“ The reason we're here at the site is so people can record what they're feeling, what they're thinking,” she said. “Now yet another opportunity to get the public's input is gone, evaporated. And they're never gonna reschedule it.”

Two public hearings are scheduled for next week: at 2 p.m. Monday before the county’s planning advisory board and at 9:30 a.m. Thursday before the county commission.

Both meetings will be held in the county commission chambers at Government Center. It's also possible that the project comes up at Tuesday's county commission meeting that begins at 9:30 a.m., but as of Saturday nothing was listed on a lengthy the agenda.

