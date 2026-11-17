Costs are increasing but not for everything.

Florida Insurance Commissioner Mike Yaworsky issued a final order Monday approving a statewide overall rate decrease of 7.4% for workers’ compensation policies. The reduction applies to both new policies and renewals.

The reduction matches the recommendation by the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI), submitted earlier this year.

“Approving a 7.4% rate reduction for Florida’s workers’ compensation policies is another major win for our business community heading into the new year. Lowering these mandatory coverage costs frees up capital for Florida employers to reinvest in their workforce, expand operations and drive economic growth,” Yaworsky said in a prepared statement.

Workers’ compensation is a no-fault system that aims to protect employers from getting sued by injured employees and provide workers injured on the job with the care they need to return to work. Employers are required to compensate for lost wages if an employee misses more than eight days of work due to an injury.

Most employers in Florida are required to carry workers’ compensation insurance but there are exceptions for businesses with four or fewer employees and for construction companies with four or fewer officers. While those firms aren’t mandated to carry the coverage, they must file for exemptions with the state.

According to the OIR statement, it’s the 11th consecutive that years workers’ compensation rates were ordered reduced.

“Eleven consecutive years of workers’ comp rate decreases is a great thing for Florida job creators and their employees,” Florida Chamber Vice President for Government Affairs Carolyn Johnson told the Phoenix in a statement echoing many of Yaworsky’s sentiments. “Not only does this trend continue to point toward safer workplaces, but it means savings that businesses can use to reinvest back in their business, their employees and in their communities.”

Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Michael Moline for questions: info@floridaphoenix.com.

