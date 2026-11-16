El Salvador’s president is suddenly very popular with Haitians — who even called out his name Saturday night at a soccer match in Miami — as he spearheads his country's own offensive against Haiti's powerful gangs.

During the match between the Haitian and U.S. men’s national teams at Nu Stadium, Haitian fans didn’t just cheer their side. They often chanted “Bu-ke-le!” — that is, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele.

The reason: ever since gangs in Haiti last month brutally killed four Salvadoran soldiers — who were there as part of a new multinational police support mission, the Gang Suppression Force — Bukele has all but taken it upon himself to defeat the powerful criminal groups that rule the country.

Bukele has sent 2,500 additional Salvadoran troops into Haiti, as well as drones, armored vehicles and even rifles mounted on robotic dogs. Last week Salvadoran forces led the capture of the Sylvio Cator Stadium in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, from gang control.

"I advise all gang members to leave the area," Bukele said on social media.

"Those who choose to remain and fight our forces will have to assume the consequences."

Many Haitians have taken that bravado as a sign that Bukele can perhaps do what the international community has so far failed at: free Haiti from gangs, who over the past decade have murdered, kidnapped and raped thousands of Haitians — leaving 1.5 million of them homeless refugees.

The gang plague, fueled in large part by arms trafficking from the U.S. and Florida, has paralyzed Haiti's government and overwhelmed its national police.

READ MORE: Missing Salvadoran soldiers, postponed elections cast a darker gang pall over Haiti

Bukele already carries a reputation as a gang-slayer, having used a mano dura — iron fist — policy in El Salvador to subdue the so-called maras that for years had brutalized his small Central American country.

But along with his law-and-order fame, Bukele has also established what local and international human rights groups call an authoritarian right-wing dictatorship that has incarcerated almost 2% of El Salvador's population, often with no due process.

His maximum-security CECOT prison — where his ally, President Donald Trump, deported many migrants from the U.S. last year — has been widely condemned for torture.

Haiti observers fear Bukele's bold tactics could also leave an inordinate number of innocent Haitians caught or killed in the cross-fire of his campaign.

But many Haitians themselves — including those in the South Florida diaspora — appear willing to overlook that risk, at least at the moment.

They've watched one U.N.- and U.S.-backed multinational police support mission fail; and, so far, the new Gang Suppression Force effort has experienced full deployment delays.

Earlier this month, Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned, "If the Gang Suppression Force effort doesn't work, then we're out of ideas, so we have to make it work. There really is no other option; there's no plan B here anymore."

Haitians, meanwhile, continue to suffer gang atrocities — forcing Haiti's interim government in recent weeks to yet again postpoine desperately needed new elections until next summer at the earliest.

