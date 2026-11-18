Democrats won big on election night. In Mississippi, the state elected a Democrat to the Senate for the first time since Reconstruction. In Texas, a notoriously red state, the Senate and governorship flipped blue.

Now, across social media, some conservatives are saying they're fleeing those states for places where the Republicans held strong — like Florida.

Marie Bailey is a realtor in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Her specialty is Californians moving to Texas. Her Facebook group, Moving out of California, has over 45,000 members.

"Everyone was shocked at the election, and there are a lot of people who are rethinking their move," Bailey said. "We all know that Florida is a destination for people moving, but I think even more so now that Texas turned blue."

Even Bailey herself is thinking about relocating to The Villages with her boyfriend. She said the beaches, amusement parks, and cruise ports are a big draw for many people. Now, with the midterm results, she said people are eyeing the state for its conservative values.

Like Reigen Lox, a born-and-raised Texan. She lives in Lewisville, a suburb north of Dallas.

"I had an inkling that something could change, but I didn't expect it on this large of a scale," she said. "And I think that is concerning for a lot of people in Texas."

Lox, who works from home, said moving would be a big decision for her three children and husband, who owns a boxing gym. But she wants to be somewhere that makes more sense for them.

"Where can we be in a good family climate that's supportive of family values and those kinds of things, and a good economy, and all of those things, and Florida checks a lot of those boxes," she said.

ALSO READ: Florida voters approved Amendment 3. But what happens next?

Lox has already talked to realtors about putting her house up for sale. She said the process could take about six months. But she isn't rushing to take advantage of lower property taxes now that Amendment 3 passed. However, it's definitely a driver in her family's consideration of the Sunshine State.

"Because we would be looking at making a home there and knowing that that is in place for the long-term," Lox said. "Also, that Florida was thoughtful about it and making sure that people weren't necessarily taking advantage of it, I think, is evidence of the good leadership that's in place there."

Lox said if she moved here, and Florida did turn blue like Texas, they would just have to make do.

"I don't want to uproot again," she said. "And Florida has always been on our short list of places to potentially be. So it's not as much that we're just going to chase this, and you know these are our only options."

Her family is also considering a move to Oklahoma.

1 of 5 — Ben Shapiro story - moving to FL post election.png Across social media, users in states that flipped blue after the midterms say it's time to relocate to Florida, where the state's Republican stronghold held firm. But will it actually happen?

2 of 5 — California Post story - moving to FL post election.png Across social media, users in states that flipped blue after the midterms say it's time to relocate to Florida, where the state's Republican stronghold held firm. But will it actually happen?

3 of 5 — Daily Wire social screenshot - moving to FL post election.png Across social media, users in states that flipped blue after the midterms say it's time to relocate to Florida, where the state's Republican stronghold held firm. But will it actually happen?

4 of 5 — Emerald coast social screenshot - moving to FL post election.png Across social media, users in states that flipped blue after the midterms say it's time to relocate to Florida, where the state's Republican stronghold held firm. But will it actually happen?

5 of 5 — Social screenshot - moving to FL post election.png Across social media, users in states that flipped blue after the midterms say it's time to relocate to Florida, where the state's Republican stronghold held firm. But will it actually happen?



Posts included: Ben Shapiro Facebook post; California Post Facebook post; Daily Wire Facebook reel; All Things Emerald Coast Facebook group post; Sheyla Apuy Realtor Instagram post.

Will people flock from blue states to red Florida?

Tim Lyons and his wife Nola Lyons are mortgage brokers in Sarasota. They run a Facebook group called Moving to Florida 2026 with more than 32,000 members.

Tim said a hot topic in the group is Amendment 3, which would drastically lower property taxes, but it's not the main reason people want to move.

"It's not about blue or red necessarily," he said. "It just seems to be the same old things: weather, (and) the timing of their life. They're just ready to be in Florida. So I would say it's less political."

Political experts agree that Florida likely won't see a large influx of people relocating solely because of the midterm results.

"If (people) were saying, 'Oh, I'm going to move to Florida,' well, then they already were thinking of it, and that's not the same thing," Kirsten England, a University of South Florida politics professor, said.

Florida did get a lot of new residents from 2018 to 2025. But England said COVID policies drove that trend, not political preferences.

"People transitioned to being able to work from home a lot more, so it allotted a lot more affordability with the jobs to go where you wanted. So people who wanted to move to Florida that didn't have the chance before could," she said.

From 2018 to 2023, nearly 34 million Americans packed up their homes and relocated across state lines. A study from the Mercatus Center at George Mason University found lower taxes and more housing were major drivers.

At Florida's peak migration in 2022, about 1,640 people were moving into the state daily, according to the Shimberg Center for Housing Studies at the University of Florida.

By 2025, migration into Florida dropped. The number fell to about 550 per day — affordability was a key factor. At the time, about 2.4 million Floridians in low-income households were spending more than 30% of their income on housing, and about 1.3 million low-income residents shelled out more than half, according to a report by the Florida Housing Coalition.

"The affordability that some people were getting from moving from New York to Florida just isn't there anymore. And so, being that we're in a completely different environment, it is, in my opinion, posturing," England said. "How many people have you heard (who) said that they're going to move out of the country if Trump was elected? I mean, that's a shoot from the hip response, and so that's what we get a lot of times after the election, especially if somebody is unhappy with the turnout. But the likelihood of follow-through — some will, some always do — but we have transition anyway."

Sean Freeder is the faculty director of the Public Opinion Research Lab at the University of North Florida. He said the midterm results could have an effect — but it would be small.

"I don't think it's enough to really change Florida into a whole new level of red state territory. Mostly, I think people still don't move that much based on their politics," Freeder said. "But I do think that there's some small group of people that will kind of ratchet Florida a little bit more in that direction."

But it's no secret that political polarization has risen over the last decade. So, as political dissatisfaction grows, are more people moving based on their partisan preferences? Freeder said it could be a factor, but not the only one.

"Florida has a unique role in the country where it acts as kind of an absorption sink for retirees and older folks. One of the explanations for why Florida remains red while a lot of other states that are red went blue is that Florida is kind of always refreshing its conservative population in a way that some of these other states aren't," he said. "So older retirees, we find in our data it's not lefties moving from California, New York to Florida. It's Republicans (who) don't like being in those states moving here."

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This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

