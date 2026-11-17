TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Legislature officially began a new term Tuesday, with new legislative leaders pledging to work on ‘affordability’ issues and guard against the unwieldy ramifications of the evolution of artificial intelligence.

After deferring to the federal government to set AI regulations the last two years, new House Speaker Sam Garrison, R-Fleming Island, encouraged the chamber to have a sense of urgency about the perils of the new technology. He raised the prospect of AI “that improves itself so quickly that humans will lose the ability to understand or control it.”

“This is not science fiction, it is a sober reality that many in the tech community predict will arrive as early this year or next,” Garrison said in his speech after taking the gavel. “Just think about that for a minute and then ask yourselves: what are we doing? Are we AI’s tool or is it ours?”

Garrison set up a new panel, the Advanced Technology & Digital Security Committee, to look into AI and other new technologies to oversee state technology services.

Florida has been at the forefront of AI skepticism, led by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who urged lawmakers to pass an “AI Bill of Rights” to protect consumers. But Garrison’s predecessor as Speaker, Daniel Perez, preferred to let the federal government and President Donald Trump take the lead on regulating the new technology, so the measure didn’t advance in the House this year.

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On the Senate side, new Senate President Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton, cited cost of living issues as among his top priorities, but gave few clues as to what his policy prescriptions will be to address them.

“It is imperative that we tackle affordability. What good is a beacon of opportunity if you cannot build a good life here?” Boyd said. “It’s challenging to build a good life when folks are struggling to make ends meet. While we don’t have the ability to change the national and global economy, we do have an important role to play in keeping Florida affordable. Families have made hard adjustments, and they expect government to do the same.”

Boyd’s remarks came in the wake of the midterm elections, in which Republicans narrowly held onto the governor’s mansion, the Cabinet and a U.S. Senate seat, but while they also held both chambers of the Legislature, Democrats flipped several seats while emphasizing the rising cost of living.

Some Republicans, though, have pointed to Amendment 3, the property tax cut measure approved by more than 60 percent of voters, as one way they’re reducing costs for residents. The amendment faced fierce resistance from a wide range of organizations, including firefighters, police, health care workers, local government officials and some GOP leaders, who argued the property tax cut would be too drastic for rural counties to absorb without hitting essential services.

But Garrison said that will also be one of the state’s biggest challenges, in dealing with the estimated loss of $12 billion for local governments as the homestead exemption increases from $50,000 to $150,000 in 2027 and to $250,000 in 2028.

The measure will save money for homestead owners, Garrison said, but presents “the biggest fiscal challenge Florida has faced in a generation.”

Garrison also stressed the need to uphold the public’s trust, and cited his creation of the House Public Integrity Committee to “investigate public corruption and hold public officials to account.”

For their part, new Democratic leaders expressed hope of working with their GOP colleagues.

“We are ready to listen, find common ground, build relationships and work with every member who shares a commitment to making Florida better,” said House Democratic Leader Christine Hunschofsky of Parkland.

But, armed with a 50-member strong Democratic caucus, the largest for the part in decades, Hunschofsky warned her caucus will “speak up” if the Republican majority shuts them out of discussions affecting their districts.

That happened almost immediately, when Rep. Gallop Franklin, D-Tallahassee, spoke out against the proposed changes to the House rules.

The changes include earlier deadlines to file bills and allow bills to be rewritten and passed on the same day, Franklin said.

“Our constituents’ needs do not follow our legislative calendar,” Franklin said, adding that “members of the public deserve to read (bills) before we vote.”

But he welcomed other changes, such as requiring lobbyists to disclose whether they also act as a political consultant or receive any other payment from a member’s political committee.

The new rules were nevertheless passed on a voice vote, over the objections of Democrats shouting “no.”

The next regular session for the Legislature is set to begin March 2.

