A top Republican legislative leader gave no insights Tuesday afternoon about how the Florida Legislature may deal with public school funding and the “myriad of accountability problems” uncovered in a 2024-2025 school year state audit.

Republican Sen. Don Gaetz championed a proposal (SB 318) during the 2026 session to significantly change the state’s school choice programs, improve student tracking, ensure funding follows the student, enhance budget predictability, and create consistency across scholarship programs.

During budget negotiations over the state fiscal year 2026-27 budget, the Senate had proposed for accounting purposes that money for the school choice scholarships programs be separated from the Florida Education Finance Program (FEPF), the mechanism that funds traditional public schools, and expand the education stabilization fund, which shores up their financing amid enrollment fluctuations.

The Senate’s push to put the funding in different silos reflects a recommendation from a state audit of the 2024-25 academic year that showed “funding did not follow the child” — the rallying cry of school-choice proponents that education dollars need to follow students and not schools.

There was no House companion to SB 318 and the House refused during budget negotiations to bifurcate the funding as recommended by the audit.

When asked Tuesday whether the House would be open to shifting its position in the 2027 regular legislative session, House Speaker and Fleming Island Republican Sam Garrison was coy.

“On Day Zero, it’s hard for me to give you an answer to that,” Garrison said, adding that he “knows” House Appropriations Committee Chair Traci Koster, a Tampa Republican, and Senate Appropriations Chair Sen. Jay Trumbull, a Panama City Republican, will “work hard on these issues.”

He added: “Obviously, you know, when I say our goals in the House are a strong economy, safe streets, and quality schools — well, quality schools require consistent funding, so the money follows the vision we have for excellence.”

Gaetz told the Phoenix earlier this year that, until the Legislature takes action, “Everything will get worse. There will be more students who won’t be able to be tracked. Taxpayers will be paying for them but we won’t know where they are. We won’t know if the right money is going to the right place or the right student. More families who are relying on family empowerment scholarships to support homeschooling will be waiting for payments for weeks and months longer than they should,” Gaetz said.

Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Michael Moline for questions: info@floridaphoenix.com.

