At the swearing-in ceremonies for school board members of Broward and Miami-Dade counties, newly elected and re-elected members vowed their commitment to act in the best interest of students and their success, even in the face of challenges.

Two of the largest school districts in the country, Broward and Miami-Dade have average graduation rates that are higher than the statewide average and are 'A' rated.

But the snowballing effect of under-enrolled schools has destabilized their budgets and forced cost saving measures, which include school closures.

" There are serious things to talk about, existential topics, and we need to be clear about the opportunities and challenges that our district faces right now," said Broward countywide member Allen Zeman on Tuesday at the ceremony at Dillard High 6-12 school in Fort Lauderdale.

Zeman was re-elected to serve another four years and is termed out. "We must hold ourselves accountable to the highest standard of education," he said.

As of today, the boards also have new chair and vice chair persons. Jeff Holness takes over as chair in Broward County and Zeman as vice chair.

In Miami-Dade County, Danny Espino takes the helm and Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall presides as vice chair.

" For these past four years, we have worked fundamentally to change the direction of public education in Miami-Dade County," Espino said after Tuesday's vote. "We have fought for higher academic standards, for parental involvement, education freedom. We supported choice for transparency and accountability, for better compensation for our teachers, and for safer schools."

Broward County

The Broward County School Board welcomed two new board members. Nicole Morst, a long-time education advocate who regularly attends the school board meetings, won the District 4 seat with nearly 60% of votes.

Based in Coral Springs, Morst has been an advocate for schools and students all over the county. She served on the District Advisory Council and the North Area Advisory Council and has often pressed the board on economic disadvantages some students face, facility upkeep and school closures and consolidations.

" As I take on this responsibility, I remain committed to the same principles that brought me here: putting students first, listening to the families and educators, and ensuring equitable educational opportunities for every child in every community, no matter their background, no matter their race, no matter their zip code," Morst said Tuesday.

" I cannot promise you that you will always agree with my decisions, but I can promise you that they will come from a place of doing what is right," she said.

Cynthia Dominique is the representative for District 7, which includes Coconut Creek, Deerfield Beach and Hillsboro Beach. She's an army veteran, adjunct professor at Nova Southeastern University and Nurse Practitioner.

Dominique's mother, a Haitian immigrant, could not read or write. Her family story of overcoming challenges, like being homeless, motivates her her work.

" Imagine a child of a Haitian immigrant who didn't have formal education, who never learned to read or write, who was a single mother, where at times we were homeless, sleeping on somebody's living room," Dominique said, "standing before you today. That is a testament of a mother with unwavering determination and a hope that her children would accomplish something greater than herself."

Adam Cervera of District 6 is not a new member, but it's the first election he wins. He was appointed to the board by Gov. Ron DeSantis last year and has since become a favorite in the community, including the Broward Teachers' Union, which endorsed him.

He thanked the union in his speech. " I've always believed that if we want strong public schools, we must stand behind the people who stand in front of our kids in the classrooms," Cervera said. "Our teachers, our educational support professionals, they're not simply employees of this district. They are the heart and soul of public education."

Zeman and Maura McCarthy Bulman of District 1 were re-elected to their roles and sworn in as well.

Sofia Zarran / WLRN Linda Cothiere, center dressed in white, on her first day as a school board member for the Miami-Dade County Public School district.

Miami-Dade County

Linda Cothiere, born in Haiti and raised in Carol City, secured the board seat for District 1.

With more than three decades working in education, she began her career in education as a paraprofessional. She's a first-grade math, science and social studies teacher at Phyllis R. Miller Elementary School.

" In 1983, I walked through the doors of Miami Carol City Senior High School as a young immigrant and an ESOL (English learner) student trying to find my way in a new country," Cothiere said after taking her seat on the dais of the Miami-Dade County School Board on Tuesday. "I know firsthand the life-changing power of public education because I lived it."

Cothiere acknowledged the issues before the district, declining enrollment, teacher salaries and raises, and budget shortfalls.

"Yet, I stand before you filled with hope and confidence," she said. "By working together, we can and will raise the bar across every school in our system."

School board member Monica Colucci was re-elected and sworn in again. Bendross-Mindingall, Mari Tere Rojas and Roberto Alonso all ran unopposed and were also sworn in again.