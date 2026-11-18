People fighting for the rights of Miami’s workers, renters and teenagers have a new place to call home.

At a block party on Sunday, Nov. 15, the Miami Workers Center and the Power U Center for Social Change — two well-established nonprofits serving Miami — announced plans to merge under a new name: the Center for People Power.

The organization’s rose-tinted single-family home on 55th Street, located next to a shared headquarters, will serve as a hub for local activists who would otherwise be priced out of having their own spaces.

“The little pink house is a representation of how we’re trying to build a Miami where you don’t have to lose all of your traditions to make Miami better,” James Lopez, the executive director of the Power U Center, tells New Times.

“We can belong to each other in more ways than we’ve been told.”

How do the Miami Workers Center and the Power U Center fit together?

The Miami Workers Center and Power U Center for Social Change started separately in 1999 under the leadership of former AFL-CIO union organizers to support racial and economic justice initiatives. The Miami Workers Center largely focused on tenants’ and workers’ rights, including a successful effort to pass the Miami Tenants’ Bill of Rights. Power U centered youth issues, including the school-to-prison pipeline and assistance for teen parents.

The two centers have operated out of the same Liberty City building since 2016 and have fundraised together since 2024.

The Miami Workers Center over the past five years has received 97 grants from 51 sources totaling more than $6 million, according to data from Candid and ProPublica. In the 2024 tax year, it brought in $2.2 million and spent $2.4 million, while holding more than $6 million in assets — far outpacing Power U. The smaller organization’s tax forms from after 2017 were not available on Candid or ProPublica. The latest available data shows $107,415 in revenue and $143,053 in giving.

Together, the two centers’ leaders hope to connect their bases to grow their power.

“Change in Florida, in South Florida, takes time. It takes decades,” Lopez says. “We see intergenerational organizing and intergenerational spaces as a solution.”

Grassroots organizing for political change

Both the Miami Workers Center and PowerU have a history of breaking down barriers for low-income people, particularly Black and Brown residents of Miami’s poorest neighborhoods.

“We are committed to developing organizers across the ecosystem, building the class-consciousness of everyday people,” Santra Denis, the executive director of the Miami Workers Center, tells New Times. “We know this region can be transient, and people have ideas of what they want the place to be without talking to the people who have been here for decades.”

In practice, that looks like tenant education, enabling neighbors to band together to fight rent increases, corporate buyouts and gentrification, Denis says.

The Center for People Power will also build on progress that grassroots candidates made in this year’s midterm elections.

“So many people are counting Florida out,” communications director Lizzie Suarez Smith tells New Times. “People focus on the final outcome, but so much was made possible through the grassroots. What we need is more investment and support for organizers moving mountains with a fraction of the resources that we deserve.

“Florida is the future, for better or for worse, if people are paying attention to the legislation that’s been passed here. I really believe change for the better is possible.”

This story was originally published by Miami New Times and is republished by WLRN as part of a content-sharing partnership between the two news organizations.