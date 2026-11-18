Newly elected members of the Florida Legislature raised their right hands on Tuesday to take their oaths and formally usher in the largest contingent of Democratic lawmakers in the Florida House of Representatives in nearly three decades.

With 50 members in the chamber of 120, the Democrats remain decidedly in the minority – but in breaking the Republican Party’s iron-grip supermajority, they now have the greatest chance in a generation to throw a wrench into the conservative gears of Tallahassee.

By flipping 16 House seats across the state, Democrats effectively put out of reach the two-thirds vote needed for rule changes and procedural maneuvers that Republicans have relied on to fast-track their agenda in the supermajority era. With a louder voice and a larger presence on the committees, Democrats have the chance to try to stall controversial bills on narrow votes before they ever reach the House floor.

“We know we cannot accomplish everything on our own. But we should never underestimate what 50 committed voices, united by shared values and a common purpose can accomplish,” said House Democratic Leader Christine Hunschofsky.

“We don’t need to hold the majority to make a difference,” she added.

House Democratic Leader Christine Hunschofsky (Courtesy of her campaign website) Addressing his diminished majority the day before the swearing-in ceremony, incoming House Speaker Sam Garrison acknowledged the shellacking Republicans took at the ballot box earlier this month.

“Let’s be real. We got punched in the mouth the other day,” said Garrison. “And for the first time in a long time, those of us who have only known pure success tasted a little blood.”

In the wake of the historic rebuke that voters delivered to Republicans across the country this month, some GOP donors, voters, elected officials and activists have been calling on their party to learn the lessons of the 2026 midterms and course-correct on cost of living and corruption.

Garrison has faced questions in the wake of his chamber’s steep losses on Election Day – but said his priorities remain unchanged: “a strong economy, safe streets and quality schools.”

'What changes?... Not a dang thing'

“‘What changes are you going to make to your agenda? What compromises are you going to put in place to respond to the voters’ intention?’” Garrison said he’s been asked.

“And my answer is, not a dang thing. Not a thing,” he said. “We are going to lead.”

Democratic gains in the Senate were less substantial. Democrats in that chamber gained one seat and held onto a seat they flipped in a special election earlier this year.

Still, Democrats issued warnings to their colleagues across the aisle, with Senate Democratic Leader Tracie Davis criticizing what she described as Tallahassee’s “distracted leadership” in recent years, with the majority party more preoccupied with serving the “personal political ambitions” of the governor or “the needs of corporate donors” than addressing the climbing cost of living for ordinary Floridians.

House Speaker Sam Garrison (Courtesy of his campaign website) “I hope you took notice of what happened two weeks ago,” Davis told her Republican colleagues. “I hope you’re putting together an agenda now that reflects the people who we were elected to serve, not the ambitions of politicians or the input of corporate donors.”

“Floridians are counting on us to listen and to act,” she added. “Join us or be left behind.”

Across the rotunda, Speaker Garrison has acknowledged that a narrower majority in the House means “there will be no shortcuts.”

“We can’t just do whatever we want to do when we want to do it, alright?” Garrison told his caucus. “But we’re going to get it done. We’ll work longer. We’ll work harder.”

While Florida Democrats are feeling the momentum that ushered in sweeping changes in red states across the country, the members got a taste of the abiding limitations of their minority as the House was winding down its proceedings Tuesday. As the chamber teed up a procedural vote to adopt new rules for the upcoming session, Democratic state Rep. Gallop Franklin rose to oppose some of the proposals – including changes that he said would allow bills to be rewritten and passed the same day, and new limits on how members can explain their votes on the floor that curtail their debate to 100 words.

A taste of their limitations

“Time to read, time to deliberate and time to explain ourselves is important,” Franklin said. “Changes in these rules actually takes all those three times away.”

Republican state Rep. Adam Botana, incoming chair of the Rules Committee, thanked Franklin for voicing his concerns but brushed them off with the easy assurance that the majority provides.

“We will adopt these rules and go from there,” Botana said.

Kate Payne is The Florida Trib’s state government reporter. She can be reached at kate.payne@floridatrib.org.

This article first appeared on The Florida Trib and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.