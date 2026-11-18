As torrential downpours continue to deluge other parts of South Florida, Palm Beach County homeowners waiting for relief from early November flooding will have to hold on a little longer.

On Tuesday, Palm Beach County commissioners reviewed a $2 million emergency housing package funded by the State Housing Initiatives Program, or SHIP.

The program would offer eligible homeowners up to $50,000 in interest free loans for uninsured repairs, insurance deductibles up to $10,000, and temporary relocation.

Commissioner Bobby Powell Jr. highlighted the severe flooding ahead of the holidays, pointing to major damage in Palm Beach Gardens' Lone Pine Estates and West Palm Beach communities like Gramercy Park, Briar Bay and Hamilton Bay.

Powell Jr, who represents District 7 — which include cities like West Palm Beach, Riviera Beach, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Hypoluxo and Lake Park — called the potential $2 million support a "drop in the bucket" because it would only assist 40 to 50 households at the proposed $50,000 maximum cap, leaving many flooded residents without aid.

"This is a life or death issue," he told the commission staff. "We're talking about mold, we are talking about people's homes that have been flooded. And the program that we're working on that we put together has a lot of issues, some flaws. With $50,000 and $2 million that we're allocating, we can't help everybody."

Before approving the money, commissioners voted 7-0 to delay the plan until Dec. 1.

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County leaders said an application window closing Nov. 30 would create severe delays due to Thanksgiving week closures.

Commissioner Maria Marino argued that a $50,000 maximum cap per home is too high, proposing a lower limit, such as $25,000, so the $2 million can reach significantly more families.

The loans are fully forgiven after 15 years of owner occupancy for households earning up to 140% of the area median income.

Leaders say they also need to figure out how to prioritize seniors, find available contractors and coordinate with hard-hit cities like Riviera Beach.

Powell Jr. cautioned that Riviera Beach was evaluating its own $2 million relief package, requiring formal coordination to prevent duplicate funding or conflicting vendor contracts.