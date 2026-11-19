TALLAHASSEE --- Florida has deployed hundreds of Florida National Guard and Florida State Guard members, and other state personnel to parts of the state inundated with heavy rains, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday.

“As heavy rainfall impacts communities across Florida, the state is continuing our active response efforts,” DeSantis posted on X.

On Wednesday, DeSantis announced he was extending an executive order initially posted Nov. 2 for heavy rains in Brevard, DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Indian River, Martin, and St. Lucie counties.

The order was expanded on November 4 to including Glades, Hendry, Lake, Okeechobee, Palm Beach, Seminole, and Volusia counties.

Those rains flooded roads and led to the cancellation of schools in much of the affected areas.

The latest expansion adds Broward, Duval, Flagler, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Putnam and St. Johns counties.

“Additional rainfall along the Florida East Coast over the next several days could impact previously flooded areas and cause additional damage to infrastructure and critical facilities,” the order states.

Areas of South Florida, which were drenched earlier this month, have received more than 12 inches of rain the last two days. Meanwhile, similar downpours are projected to fall on portions of Florida’s Atlantic coast from around Melbourne to St. Augustine through Friday, according to the meteorological company AccuWeather.

AccuWeather advised the slow-moving rain and thunderstorms will continue through Friday, adding water to already-saturated ground and raising the risk of flash and prolonged flooding.

“The rain may stop, but the flooding could last for months,” AccuWeather meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said in a released statement. “Water drains so slowly through the St. Johns River system that some homes and businesses could remain inundated into 2027, even if no additional rain falls through the end of the year.”

On the Space Coast, areas of Palm Bay were under mandatory evacuations, a flood shelter was opened, and schools were closed through the end of the week in Brevard and Volusia counties.

The state Division of Emergency Management cautioned Florida’s east coast is expected to receive heavy rains the next several days, advising people to avoid unnecessary travel and not to drive around barricades or through flooded roads.

DeSantis said there were more than 200 Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, 235 Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commissioner officers, 750 Department of Transportation crews, and “hundreds” of members of the two guards responding to the storms.

“The state has also pre-staged more than 6,000 feet of flood control devices, placed shelters on standby and positioned additional emergency resources, including generators and vacuum trucks, for rapid deployment as needed,” DeSantis stated.

On Wednesday, the South Florida Water Management District issued an emergency order to authorize pumping and other measures to address the recent rains.

