A lawsuit filed Wednesday seeks to block more states from restricting what kind of items food stamp recipients can buy.

Led by the National Center for Law and Economic Justice, the class action lawsuit seeks to strike down restrictions on products such as candy and soda in 18 states for recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

It targets Arkansas, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wyoming.

In previous litigation, a judge already blocked state and federal efforts to use waivers to restrict SNAP purchases in Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, Tennessee and West Virginia.

“These unlawful waivers serve as a backdoor method to restrict access to SNAP,” Katharine Deabler-Meadows, senior attorney at the national center, said in a Wednesday news release. “Our lawsuit seeks to hold the Trump administration accountable for violating the law and causing unprecedented chaos for SNAP recipients and retailers alike.”

The Trump administration has encouraged states to seek federal waivers restricting what kinds of purchases can be made with SNAP, which has traditionally allowed recipients broad autonomy to select their own groceries.

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Those waivers have targeted a variety of products but generally focus on sugary beverages and candies.

Hawaii’s waiver restricts only the purchases of soft drinks, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. But Florida’s waiver restricts purchases of soda, energy drinks, candy and prepared desserts.

The federal government argues those restrictions divert taxpayer dollars away from food purchases that fuel the nation’s epidemics of diabetes and other chronic diseases.

“These waivers help put real food back at the center of the program and empower states to lead the charge in protecting public health,” U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a statement last year.

Critics say the changes could harm people in food deserts, where healthy options are limited, and take away recipients’ power to make their own food choices. In the lawsuit, plaintiffs argue that the changes have harmed their health.

One Idaho plaintiff said she had multiple chronic health conditions including autoimmune conditions that make it difficult for her to regulate her blood pressure, heart rate and blood sugar levels. She relies on electrolyte-infused drinks and easy-to-eat foods, such as nutrition and granola bars that are now restricted in Idaho.

“Since the waiver was implemented, she has frequently been dehydrated, and her kidney function, digestion, and autonomic function, which affect her heart and ability to remain upright, have worsened,” the lawsuit said.

Another plaintiff in Oklahoma said she relied on easy-to-prepare foods as she lives in an extended-stay hotel without a kitchen. With upper gastrointestinal issues that cause discomfort, she drinks soda to relieve gas that gets trapped in her esophagus. But those beverages are now restricted under Oklahoma’s waiver.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in the District of Columbia, argues that USDA lacks the legal authority to use waivers to undertake such large-scale change to SNAP’s structure.

USDA said the department does not comment on pending litigation.

Editor’s note: This story was updated to include USDA’s response. Stateline reporter Kevin Hardy can be reached at khardy@stateline.org.

This story was originally produced by Stateline, which is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network which includes Florida Phoenix, and is supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity.

A snapshot of Florida's two-year SNAP waiver

From Florida Phoenix

The USDA’s Food and Nutrition Services first approved the DeSantis administration’s request for a two-year demonstration project that allows it to exclude soda, energy drinks, candy, and prepared desserts from the list of items that can be purchased with SNAP benefits in August 2025.

However, the state was unable to implement the change, which it has dubbed Healthy SNAP Florida, until April 2026. The initial waiver approval allows the state to request three one-year extensions but the life of the demonstration project cannot extend beyond five years.

A condition of thewaiver requires the state to evaluate the effectiveness of the initiative in part by surveying SNAP recipients.

To that end, a survey on the state’s SNAP website asks people how often they bought soda, energy drinks, and candy before the ban took effect April 20 and how often they purchase those items now. Additionally, SNAP clients are asked if they have replaced the now-banned food and drinks with healthier choices.

The SNAP website lists by name the prepared desserts that cannot be purchased (as well as those that can continue to be bought). The banned list includes cakes “like” Twinkies, Ho Hos, and Swiss Rolls, Sno Balls, Oatmeal Creme Pies, Market Pantry Golden Crème Cakes, and Baker’s Treat Cup Cakes.

Cookies also are banned. That means no Chips Ahoy!, Keebler Chips Deluxe, Famous Amos Chocolate Chip Cookies, Market Pantry Chocolate Chip Cookies, Oreos, Benton’s Original Chocolate Sandwich Cookies, and Great Value Twist & Shout Cookies. Generic versions of the cookies also are banned.

But not all sweet things are banned. The SNAP website notes that “granola bars, breakfast toaster strudels, breakfast biscuits like Belvita, and breakfast toaster pastries like Pop-Tarts can still be purchased with SNAP benefits.”

So can “freshly prepared baked goods.”

The SNAP website defines candy as products made from sugar or artificial sweeteners combined with chocolate, fruit, nuts, caramel, gummies, or other ingredients or flavorings in the form of bars, drops, or pieces. The website lists the names of banned candies.

Sugar-laden sports drinks can still be purchased with food benefits under the demonstration project, as can sparkling waters. SNAP clients also can purchase juice drinks so long as they contain 50% juice or have fewer than 5 grams of added sugar per serving.

But soda, diet sodas, and zero-sugar sodas are all no-nos.

As part of the waiver approval, the federal government is requiring Florida to submit quarterly reports that at a minimum include:

Baseline and monthly data collection for out-of-state transactions for all states that border Florida.

Baseline and total monthly amount of SNAP dollars spent out of state.

Total monthly amount of SNAP client hearings filed related to the project.

Monthly total number of SNAP-authorized retailer compliments and complaints received and a qualitative summary.

Monthly total number of project compliments and complaints from SNAP households and a qualitative summary.

Monthly total number of project compliments and complaints from advocacy, community, or retailer association groups and a qualitative summary.

Whenever possible, baseline and monthly retailer data on SNAP shopping cart transaction data.

Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Michael Moline for questions: info@floridaphoenix.com.

