Miami city commissioners delayed a vote on a controversial ordinance that would gut its LGTBQ advisory board and other equal opportunity bodies, and signaled potential legal action against the State of Florida.

On Thursday, the commission considered an item put forward by the city attorney's office to comply with Florida's SB 1134, the so-called "anti-DEI" law, referring to "diversity, equity and inclusion." The state prohibits local governments from putting public funds toward anything related to DEI, including causes related to LGBTQ, gender identity or cultural representation.

Miami's proposed ordinance would strip the city's LGBTQ Advisory Board of much of its power and responsibilities and repeal language in the city code related to equal opportunities and affirmative action. City Attorney George Wysong said the commission needs to comply with the law before Jan. 1 or else city officials could be charged with malfeasance and removed from office.

READ MORE: Can Florida cities host events like St. Patrick's Day parades under anti-DEI law?

The item met with a strong rebuke from some on the commission, including Mayor Eileen Higgins.

"Diversity is pretty much all we've got. I mean, it's who we are," Higgins said, calling SB 1134 "disgusting" and bad for Miami's people.

The opposition to the item was led, however, by Commissioner Damian Pardo, who is gay and has worked in LGBTQ advocacy for years.

X A screenshot of Gov. Ron DeSantis' post on X, formerly Twitter, on Nov. 13, 2026.

"Our job is to push back. We can't be complicit in these things," Pardo said.

The Florida law has received recent media attention as the city of Delray Beach announced it would have to cancel its St. Patrick's Day parade to comply with the law, because it was a cultural celebration. Outgoing Gov. Ron DeSantis called Delray's action "malicious compliance," arguing it was not mandated by Florida law.

Miami Commissioner Christine King questioned what other ripple effects the law might have on celebrations and initiatives the city funds, such as the annual Bahamian Goombay Festival, and the Caribbean cultural celebration of Carnival.

King successfully pushed a motion with unanimous support to defer the vote on Miami's LGBTQ board to the last meeting of the year on Dec. 10, so the commission can get more information about how other cities are complying with the law. The commission will take an emergency vote at that meeting to comply with first- and second reading requirements.

Commissioners Rolando Escalona and Miguel Gabela signaled they will vote in favor of repealing equity language in the city code to comply with Florida law and avoid putting the city in a precarious position. Commissioner Ralph Rosado was silent on the matter.

Mayor Higgins said she plans to bring together other city mayors to discuss the law, and will consider the possibility of taking legal action.