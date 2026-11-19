Are you a gamer who’s planning to suddenly be struck by a stomach bug on Nov. 19? Or did you request paid time off that day?

Viral online claims say you would be one of 1.5 million Americans planning to skip work the same day you can test-drive the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games’ first new installment of the popular video game series since 2013.

The game, which had 17 million preorders as of Nov. 18 and is expected to earn upwards of $3 billion, is set in a fictionalized version of Florida known as Vice City. Rockstar creators traveled to Miami and other state locales while researching for the game, media reports show.

Social media posts and news reports have repeated the 1.5 million figure, and said the game’s release day could cost the U.S. economy $1 billion in lost productivity.

But is either number accurate? Not likely, experts say.

Nicholas Bloom, a Stanford University economics professor, estimated that perhaps 5% of full-time U.S. workers play Grand Theft Auto and only a fraction of those would take the day off, rather than just wait until after work or another day.

“I really don’t believe these numbers unless it’s backed up by a population-representative survey,” Bloom said. “It seems more like social media clickbait.”

Where the claim originated

We found no official survey or published study that shows either 1.5 million workers planning time off or $1 billion in lost productivity.

The earliest reference we found to the $1 billion figure is in a July 2025 article on Spanish broadcaster Cadena SER’s website. That article cited José García-Montalvo, a Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona economics professor, but does not attribute either figure to him. He spoke about the profile of gamers who might stay home to play the new game, mainly men ages 18 to 30.

The article’s first paragraph references $1 billion in lost productivity, but does not give a source for that calculation or say how it was calculated. It does not mention 1.5 million workers calling in sick.

Many social media posts and news reports are citing those figures or an International Business Times story that referenced the interview, but the Times has published conflicting information about those numbers and their attribution. Two International Business Times articles said neither the 1.5 million nor $1 billion figures should be attributed to Garcia-Montalvo from the Cadena SER interview, while others credited him with the math.

PolitiFact reached out to Garcia-Montalvo but did not receive a response.

Estimates vary on GTA 6 days off

Several surveys show that workers are planning time off around the game’s release.

BambooHR says about 18% of U.S. workers planned to request paid time off on Nov. 19, 13% higher than equivalent days in past years. It based the calculations on a dataset that includes more than 3.4 million active workers and a survey of 1,500 salaried workers.

PCMag said a survey it commissioned showed 8% of adult gamers planned to take PTO or adjust their work or school schedules to play the game. It said that amounts to about 12.5 million people.

A GameSquare survey of 1,000 people identified as gamers said 10% were planning to take the day off and another 30% were considering it.

How many workers are normally absent?

The thought of 1.5 million workers taking the day off sounds like a lot, but it’s dwarfed by the number of U.S. workers who typically miss work.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated a daily 3.2% absence rate among 121 million full-time salaried workers in 2025. About 2.2% of those absences were because of illness or injury.

That comes out to 3.9 million people absent per day, more than twice what the viral claims say will skip work for GTA 6.

There’s no way to know whether the supposed 1.5 million would be in addition to those normally absent; presumably there would be some overlap. And if people use sick days or PTO, those are days employers were planning to pay absent workers anyway.

Nicholas Huntington-Klein, a Seattle University associate economics professor, said the 1.5 million absent workers estimate seems “quite high.”

If it were accurate, he said, “The big question would be this: are they taking off work on Nov. 19 instead of on some other day? If so then the overall economic impact would be pretty near 0.”

Huntington-Klein guessed the $1 billion calculation likely came from multiplying 1.5 million by the typical workday of eight hours and an estimate of productivity per hour. According to Our World in Data, a global data research nonprofit, the U.S. in 2023 produced about $83.5 an hour.

“All of this hinges very heavily on the idea that these are lost days. It’s much more likely that some huge share of the people skipping work on GTA day will be taking that day off instead of on some other day,” he said.

Our Sources