As Vanderbilt University establishes its new Downtown West Palm Beach campus, leadership is gathering local input to tailor finance and engineering curricula to regional employers.

Leading the local charge is Natasha Sachs, Vanderbilt’s assistant vice chancellor and executive director for the planned campus.

Sachs told WLRN the 9-acre graduate campus in West Palm is part of a long-term effort to keep more local talent in the region.

Sachs, who has roots in Palm Beach County, explained that the university plans to pair its Nashville-based academic expertise with feedback from Palm Beach County’s growing financial, tech, and aerospace sectors, and cater to "what makes it a distinct engineering program that's catered to our region."

“And I think that's part of what I will be leading is that interplay between a partnerships model between our employers and growing industries."

According to the Business Development Board (BDB) of Palm Beach County, corporate headquarters offer the highest-paying jobs in Palm Beach County — averaging over $190,000 a year — while the finance industry brings in the biggest total payroll, pumping more than $7.5 billion into local paychecks.

The university is targeting a 2029 opening for the campus, though its academic programs remain subject to state approval.

The campus will span over 300,000 square feet for roughly 1,000 graduate students — its core facilities include an Innovation Center designed to connect students and faculty directly with local startups, investors, and regional businesses.

The campus size meets West Palm Beach's population growth — U.S. Census figures show the city grew 8.4% between 2020 and 2024, which outpaces the broader county's 6% growth.

READ MORE: A Vanderbilt University campus in West Palm Beach could rain billions on local economy

Sachs said the university is working with both world-renowned experts from Nashville, local faculty and academic leaders to ensure the programs in West Palm Beach are as applicable to students as possible.

Homegrown Pipeline:

For Sachs, the rapid transformation of downtown West Palm Beach is personal. Having grown up in the area and attended Bak Middle School of the Arts, she remembers downtown through the lens of its earlier iterations, such as the Dreyfoos touchpoint where she used to watch movies.

Historically, she said, young locals felt they had to leave the region to build a career.

“The narrative that we were raised with was that you grew up here and you left,” Sachs said. “We had great adventures, we had great experiences abroad and in other places. But there wasn't really a thought for many years that I would come back to Florida.”

Now, alongside the growth of existing institutions like Florida Atlantic University (FAU) and Palm Beach State College, Vanderbilt’s arrival will attempt to reverse that brain drain, and give "a lot of Floridians the opportunity to think about staying here," build "a wider ecosystem."

It's where we can now say, 'Hey, you know, I'm born and raised in Palm Beach County, but thanks to these incredible higher education institutions like FAU, which has gone through its own incredible growth, and Palm Beach State, I can stay here. I can work in Miami. I can work in the Space Coast,'” Sachs said.

Vanderbilt- West Palm Beach Vanderbilt- West Palm Beach assistant vice chancellor and executive director, Natasha Sachs

University ecosystem

Vanderbilt is not the only major research institution expanding into South Florida; Carnegie Mellon University has also announced moves into Miami.

Before returning home to Florida, Sachs was based in Silicon Valley near San Francisco, a region she points to as a blueprint for how multiple universities and major employers can thrive side by side in South Florida.

“In [the] San Francisco area, we had Stanford, we had Berkeley, we had San Jose State, we had UCSF, we had the UC system, and we had all these surrounding spaces to seek out your education in whatever form,” Sachs said. “And so you created this incredible cluster and ecosystem that people could avail themselves to.”

Rather than viewing other expanding universities as competition, Sachs sees the influx of higher education investment as a collective win for South Florida's economy.

“I really see this as a boat rising all tides,” she said. “I can't really think of an instance where you have a single institution in and of itself solving all of these ecosystem [needs] and creating this ecosystem. You really need that mix of options for people, for that virtuous circle to start.”