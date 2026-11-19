COMMENTARY Contrary to what liberals and conservatives alike insist, we can back Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele's gang offensive in Haiti and still rebuke his despotic rule in El Salvador.

Maybe not since General MacArthur told Filipinos “I have returned” has a country embraced a foreign warrior as fervently as Haitians are cheering Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele.



And I really don't care if liberals scold me for cheering along — and if conservatives scold me for continuing to call Bukele a foul dictator while I do cheer along.



This week thousands of Haitians took to the streets of Port-au-Prince shouting “Viv Bukele!” — Long Live Bukele! — while waving banners with his picture. The demonstrations got so large and loud police had to disperse them with tear gas.



Last Saturday night, Haitians and Haitian expats alike chanted “Bu-ke-le!” at Miami’s Nu Stadium during a soccer match between the Haitian men’s team and the U.S. Some held signs saying, “Bukele, Haiti says thank you!” or “Bukele, God is with you!”

READ MORE: Right now it's hard to root against — but harder to root for — El Salvador's Bukele



And who can blame them?



The Salvadoran military offensive Bukele has launched against the terrorist gangs that rule Haiti is one of the few glimmers of hope Haitian Nation has glimpsed in a decade of Mad Max misery.



Last week the 2,500 troops Bukele’s deployed inside Haiti — along with military helicopters, armored vehicles and rifle-toting robotic dogs — heavily damaged the home of Wilson Joseph, the leader of the powerful 400 Mawozo gang, with missile strikes. Joseph wasn’t there; still, it was the sort of bold, morale-boosting blow Haitians rarely see leveled at their gang lords.



So was last week’s Salvadoran-led recapture of Port-au-Prince’s Sylvio Cator Stadium from gang control — an operation preceded by Bukele’s social media advisory that “all gang members leave the area.



“Those who choose to remain and fight our forces will have to assume the consequences.”



If Bukele's offensive defeats Haiti's gangs, will his authoritarianism leach into Haiti's governance? We want him to conquer criminals, not the country.

This week Bukele claimed, with equal bravado, that Salvadoran forces destroyed another gang boss's luxury house — a "gift," he said, on the anniversary of an 1803 battle for Haiti's independence.



Bukele’s crusade was sparked by last month’s brutal gang killing of four Salvadoran soldiers. They were in Haiti as part of a fledgling, U.N.-backed multinational police support mission, the Gang Suppression Force.

AP / Presidencia de El Salvador Venezuelan migrants deported from the U.S., many accused of being gang members despite little if any evidence, are led on March 16, 2025, into the high-security Terrorism Confinement Center, or CECOT, in Tecoluca, El Salvador, a prison that has brought international criticism of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele for its human rights abuses.

Murderous maras



For Bukele, the attack on his servicemen threw down a personal gauntlet. It was an affront to his brand: he is, after all, the hemisphere’s most touted gang-destroyer, the leader who crushed El Salvador’s once omnipotent and murderous maras, including infamous MS-13.



Now he’s out to be Haiti’s version of Beowulf, the legendary medieval champion who slew the monster Grendel as it bloodily plagued a neighboring kingdom.



Whether or not Beowulf Bukele can slay Haiti’s Gang Grendel — a scourge that has murdered, kidnaped, raped and robbed tens of thousands of innocents and turned 1.5 million of them into displaced refugees — is hardly certain. But either way, given the suffering so many Haitians have described to me, I can’t help but root for his success.



And that’s where I run afoul of Bukele’s liberal foes and conservative fans — both of whom seem to insist I can’t have it both ways.



From the liberal standpoint, I can’t call Bukele a dictator in El Salvador — which I believe he certainly is — and still wish him well against gangsters in Haiti; and from the conservative standpoint, I can’t back him in Haiti and still rebuke him in El Salvador.



Yes I can. Both things can be true.



It’s true that Bukele has made El Salvador a safer place to live — hence his 90-plus percent approval rating there — and he could help do the same for Haiti.



But it’s just as true that Bukele’s mano dura, or iron fist, has turned him into a despotic autocrat who’s trashed El Salvador’s democratic institutions, jailed dissidents and locked up some 2% of his population with little or no due process.



And it’s that latter truth, conservatives, that has me worried about the dark underside of Bukeleism leaching into Haiti if Bukele is in fact victorious there.



It's great if Bukele's legions make the Gang Suppression Force more formidable. But, à la El Salvador, will they also make it more martially reckless — and less human rights-accountable?



What’s more, would Bukele's triumph — which would open the door to a presidential election oft-postponed by the gang violence — inspire whoever wins that vote to adopt Bukele’s authoritarian model?



I want Bukele to conquer Haiti’s gangs.



Not Haiti.

