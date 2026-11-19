What happens when your parents' business becomes the heart of a community?

Well, in Amaris Castillo’s case, you write about it.

In 2015, journalist Castillo began a passion project interviewing people about their lives at her parents' neighborhood mini-market in St. Petersburg.

She called it Bodega Stories . Castillo says the project filled her cup while she was working as a journalist at the Bradenton Herald in Southwest Florida. But it wasn’t until she was approached by the University Press of Florida in 2023 that she thought about putting her project into words on a page.

“It's something that I had thought about over the years, but not very seriously because, you know, life has a way of life-ing,” Castillo said. “But after that [2023 meeting … I looked at my parents and I saw that they were both in their 60s now, nearing retirement. And so I thought, 'If I don't do this now, I'm going to regret it.'”

And thus, Bodega Stories, the book, was born. Between customer, employee and family interviews at their family-owned and -operated shop, Orlando Latin Market, Castillo dives into her family's history and explores themes of immigration, community, traditions and belonging.

Castillo recently discussed Bodega Stories with WLRN’s Helen Acevedo ahead of her panel at the Miami Book Fair.

This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

What surprised you the most during the reporting and writing process?

I found this through line in many of the stories, which is that the bodega is a place where people go for a sense of belonging and to continue to nourish their cultural ties through food and through community.

My parents, you know, outside the store ... I loved writing about this in the book. They have this bulletin board outside, and it has served as this critical point for people. One time I saw an ad about tabaqueros. They were just looking for tabaqueros to make cigars at this cafe, but I was like, "Wow, people still make cigars."

And you might see it as a lost art, but it's still very much thriving. But it made me think about — they knew that they may find someone, a past tabaquero or current tabaquero, at the bodega, and that's — there's a reason why someone put the ad there at the bulletin board outside my parents' store. But to me, this book is a labor of love.

It is a love letter to my parents, to the diaspora, the Dominican diaspora, the Cuban diaspora. I think it brought me closer definitely to people from different nationalities, but also be a part of the story, which is something that I had resisted in the beginning. I wanted this book to be very much about the people, and I realized I can't write a book about my parents' bodega without explaining my relationship to it, that it hasn't always been fun, it hasn't always been easy, but it has brought so much to my parents.

How did you decide how to weave all these different stories and timelines together?

Orlando Latin Market is very much the anchor of the book, but I knew that I could not write this book without diving into the past, without diving into my parents' past lives as bodega workers in New York. That's really where their story as bodega workers began.

My dad migrated from the Dominican Republic to New York City at age 18, and his first job was at a Brooklyn bodega owned by his uncle, his Tío Bobito. And so I actually really enjoyed interviewing my parents, both of them, as well as my Tío Julio, my dad's eldest brother, about being bodega workers in the '80s and '90s, which was, you know, really a rough time as far as crime is concerned in New York City.

And so they shared about their experiences. And my dad, he opened up about, you know, past traumatic experiences. But I think that it's all together. It can be broken up in chapters, but it's still one cohesive story.

As soon as I started reading the book, I was transported to my own bodega or corner store. We call it a corner store here in Miami. It felt like even though I've never been to Orlando Latin Market, I know it. Do you think there's something universal about the bodega experience?

I think so. Down to the products, down to the people who occupy the spaces within the bodega. Many of us come from Caribbean countries, you know, just throughout Latin America.

And then there's ... Obviously, this is the United States we're talking about, so everybody goes to the bodega: fourth-, fifth-generation Floridians, members of the local Black community in St. Pete, Asian communities. So I think, yeah, there is definitely something universal, and I think the bodega is somewhere that's worth protecting and preserving.

What do you hope readers take away from Bodega Stories?

A greater appreciation of third spaces like bodegas, and also I would love it if this sort of fosters a greater curiosity about our neighbors. We all have stories that are worth telling and stories that are worth listening to.