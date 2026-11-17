Fall weather in Miami means sluggish iguanas, a brisk breeze, and excellent running conditions. The Key Biscayne Lighthouse Run passed its 49th year, welcoming almost 1,200 runners locally and across the globe at the Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park.

“27% of the runners are 18 and under,” said Marco Gomez, the race organizer. “60% of the runners are from Key Biscayne. We have over 150 volunteers from 8 different non-profit organizations. We share some of the race proceeds with these organizations. Truly an event by the community, for the community.”

Families and friends alike ran the 5k and the 10k together.

Javier Martinez, 42, raced with his son, Iker Martinez, 10, and hopes to one day compete in an Ironman Triathlon together.

“I’ve been racing for the last ten years and it’s my first race with this little one.”

“I do track and field,” added Iker, a fifth grader at Key Biscayne K-8 Center. “My coach trained me. My class was also running as a team.”

In one self-proclaimed “running vacation family,” Peter Bransden, 39, ran with his 73-year-old father, Mike Bransden. Caroline Bransden, Mike’s wife, is also a long-time runner who opted out this year due to a surgery. Both Mike and Caroline traveled from the United Kingdom to visit their son living in Shenandoah.

“Lovely atmosphere, all of this is fantastic,” she commented. “It ticks all the right boxes because it’s good parking, toilets, great atmosphere…”

“…and free beer!” beamed Mike Bransden.

Both Peter and Mike cinched first place for their age groups in the 10k, at 40:09 and 44:58 respectively.

Medical student Tyler Talik, 25, recently moved from Atlanta, Georgia, to complete rotations at hospitals in Miami-Dade County. Talik seized the grand prize for the 5k’s Top Overall Male at a lightning fast 16:18.

“[Running] keeps me busy. It’s painful sometimes but it keeps me outside and keeps me talking to people.”

“I love the energy of the crowd, especially the volunteers. It helps a lot having that support system, people handing out water, leading the course, stuff like that.”

For 10k’s Top Overall Male, the grand prize went to Giancarlo Zambrano, 25, from Colombia at a 38:16 time. Zambrano even had a surprising confession.

“It’s my first official 10k,” he said. “I’m not a runner. I started running 6 months ago. I guess I’m pretty good at it.”

25-year-old Key Biscayner Monica Rodriguez placed third in her 10k age group at the 50:19 and planned on getting miles in before the London Marathon in April.

“I’ve done this race maybe five or six times. I really love the race and it’s a great course. I was almost a sub 8 minute mile, which was the goal.”

“It was my second 10k and by way the most beautiful course, and I got my personal best! It’s a good day, and now I’m about to get breakfast!” smiled 30-year-old Bonnie Waxman from North Miami. Waxman won third place in her age group for the 10k.

Coral Gables resident Wyatt Hage, 26, won first in his age group for the 5k at 18:43.

“The vibes were good. The crowds were around in the morning. The startline was packed. I had to weave my way through the first couple minutes and then I broke out to the front.”

Hage is training for the Miami Marathon.

The race is a collaboration between the Village of Key Biscayne, the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, and a slew of other sponsors.

While runners and loved ones packed up to leave for a well-deserved lunch, Gomez shared his feelings post-event.

“It’s tremendously satisfying to have an event like this,” he said. “It’s just great, a lot of fun.”

One volunteer, Elaine Gross, has been participating in the Key Biscayne Lighthouse Run for over 20 years.

“We have a great time volunteering. We love getting up and watching the sun rise.It’s such a worthwhile cause and it’s so nice to see people out here.”

This story was originally published in the Key Biscayne Independent, a WLRN News partner.

