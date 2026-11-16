Legendary Wild 'N Out TV show brings hip-hop, improv battle show to Miami

Freestyle rap battles, sketch comedy and live crowd roasting.

The long-running improv battle TV show Wild ‘n Out has spent two decades blending hip-hop and humor. Now, it’s stepping off the screen for a 20-city arena tour that includes a stop in Miami.

Building on the legacy of early breakout stars like Kevin Hart, Katt Williams, Jess Hilarious and Justina Valentine, comedian and actor Nick Cannon said the Wild ‘n Out tour is actively searching for fresh talent emerging from digital platforms.

"Now I feel like it's time to find that next Wild 'n Out superstar in this streaming creator influencer generation," Cannon told WLRN.

The show hits Miami’s Kaseya Center Nov. 28 at 8 p.m.

Other prominent entertainers who've stepped on the Wild 'N Out stage include Pete Davidson, Karlous Miller, Chico Bean, DC Young Fly, Emmanuel Hudson, Mikey Day and Tim Chantarangsu.

Cannon highlights Miami as a crucial destination for the tour, noting its deep connection to both hip-hop and modern streaming culture.

"Miami is so important to the hip-hop community," he said. "And then just comedy in general, man — a hot pocket for a place to discover new stars and entertainers."

Rather than traditional stand-up crowd work, Cannon emphasizes that the live arena show tour invites audience members directly onto the stage to participate.

"You're definitely gonna not only see us roasting, but y'all get to roast us as well," he added.

Cannon told WLRN he hopes the tour brings joy to diverse audiences while addressing societal divides through shared laughter.

"We all have different opinions, but instead of weaponizing it, let's embrace it and laugh at it," he said. "Hip-hop has always been the voice of the people, the voice of the unheard, the voice of the frustrated."

IF YOU GO:

What: Wild 'n Out Live: The Next Generation Arena Tour

When: Thursday, November 28 at 8:00 p.m.

Where: Kaseya Center: 601 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33132

FOR MORE INFORMATION, here