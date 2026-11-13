'Spread Haitian joy': BAYO Haitian music fest returns to Miami after a decade

A decade after starting as an impromptu block party in Haiti, DJ Michaël Brun’s signature BAYO festival has expanded into a global cultural movement across North American and the Caribbean.

Known for blending Haitian music genres such as rara, Kompa, and Raboday — along with notable guest appearances, the acclaimed DJ is bringing his 10th-anniversary celebration home to Miami’s Little Haiti.

It's part of an ongoing effort to "spread Haitian joy," Brun told WLRN.

"I lived in Miami for a long time as well and have family everywhere around the city and friends," he added.

"And it just felt like such an amazing time to get to do this show at this point in time too — to celebrate Haitian culture with all of the different crazy things that have happened this year and the past couple years for the Haitian community and immigrant communities."

BAYO, in Haitian Kreyol, means “to give." Originally created in Jacmel, Haiti, in 2016, BAYO music festival made its U.S. debut as a free block party in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood.

BAYO returns to Little Haiti in Miami on Nov. 22. Around 7,500 tickets are distributed through a raffle via BAYO Tour. The BAYO music festival continues to direct funds to philanthropic causes in Haiti throughout its 10 year run.

BAYO BAYO - in Haitian Kreyol means to give…originally created in Jacmel, Haiti in 2016, Bayo music festival made its U.S. debut as a free block party in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood.

For founder and Grammy-winning producer Brun, who is of Haitian and Guyanese descent, providing a free concert comes at a time when immigrant families are navigating the end of Temporary Protected Status, or TPS.

Brun said the "economic situation for a lot of people for all the immigrant groups" was the driving force behind the free event, allowing people to "just be themselves and be able to celebrate.”

Now reaching 12 cities and over 50,000 attendees, BAYO has featured more than 140 guest artists across the Caribbean, Latin and global diaspora, including stars Wyclef Jean, J Balvin, Rutshelle Guillaume, Maxwell, Naïka, Fatima Altieri and Machel Montano.

BAYO also partnered with video game publisher RockStar Games, known for the Grand Theft Auto franchise, to sponsor the concert.

Brun will be joined on stage this year by more than 20 surprise guest artists.

“Yeah, I felt like that was the core identity of the show, and it felt really special to go somewhere and not know what's gonna happen," he said, "but trust that it's gonna be special and memorable.”

IF YOU GO:

WHAT: BAYO

WHEN: Sunday, Nov 22 at 5pm

WHERE: 262 NE 61st St, Miami, FL 33137 (Little Haiti)

For more information, here