Two days before its release, Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI has already sold an estimated 15 million copies worldwide, and anticipation in Miami has reached a fever pitch.

Billboards, blimps and government-sponsored advertisements themed after "Vice City," GTA's pastiche of Miami, are so prevalent throughout Miami-Dade County that it's difficult to ignore that Miami is the epicenter of a global media moment.

The high-profile of GTA VI is such that it's attracted more of the wider gaming attention to South Florida, a region that hasn't had as much a presence in the multibillion dollar industry games industry as other U.S. cities like Los Angeles or Austin, Texas.

READ MORE: Miami-Dade County to build 'Welcome to Vice City' sign on Kaseya Center

This week, the Frost Science Museum in downtown Miami hosted the annual Esports Awards, an event honoring celebrities in the competitive videogame scene — a global industry valued at $2.6 billion as of 2025.

The awards recognize casters who commentate on esports events, and the athletes that compete in online games including Overwatch and Marvel Rivals, which have a combined daily player count of more than 100,000 people on PC alone.

The event's placement in Miami is no accident, as even the award show landing page features the pastel pinks and blue palm tree aesthetic now synonymous with Miami and Vice City, GTA's pastiche version of South Florida.

Though GTA itself is not a competitive game, its popularity and impact on Miami is a testament to the growing prevalence of gaming in popular culture, according to Sundance DiGiovanni, co-founder of Major League Gaming (MLG).

" It's a massive cultural event, right? It's beyond gaming. It is bigger than any movie that's coming out, and so many people are focused on it, which is a testament to how important gaming is," DiGiovanni told WLRN.

The anticipation for the latest Grand Theft Auto installment has not been without its share of controversy.

Marta Lavandier / AP Pedestrians walk by a restaurant displaying an advertisement for the "Grand Theft Auto VI" video game Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, in Miami.

While Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava's administration accepted a $4 million marketing deal with Rockstar Games to brand county electrical boxes and display Vice City advertisements in Miami International Airport, other county leaders argued the government should not promote a game based on violence and crime.

"Its fictional world includes murder, robbery, drug trafficking, carjacking, violence against law enforcement, and other conduct that the men and women of the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office work every single day to prevent," said Miami-Dade Sheriff RosieCordero-Stutz in a September statement.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner J.C. Bermudez told WLRN that Miami has spent the last four decades trying to move away from its reputation as a crime and drug capital, and promoting a game like Grand Theft Auto was counter to those efforts.

The last time the GTA series was set in a fictional Miami with GTA: Vice City in 2002, South Florida Haitian advocacy groups filed federal lawsuits calling for the game to be removed from shelves because a character in the game called for the player to "kill Haitians," referring to an enemy gang of Haitian criminals in the game.

Despite some of the negative press, other Miami leaders and institutions are embracing the attention the game is already bringing to South Florida.

"I saw buildings [in the game] from all over the Miami area that I recognized," said Julie Fornary, member of the Miami Design Preservation League. "I think the game will inspire them to come and see the real thing. And they might then be impassioned to be a supporter of the preservation here."

GTA VI is on track to be one of the biggest media releases of all time, with pre-order sales revenue already surpassing $1.54 billion as of Tuesday, two days ahead of the Nov. 19 launch.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.