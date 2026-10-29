Miami-Dade announces $4 million GTA VI marketing agreement with Rockstar

Miami-Dade County has formally announced its full marketing package with the developers behind the upcoming Grand Theft Auto to include paid advertising at the county's airport.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced that the county has arranged multiple advertising agreements with Rockstar Games, the developers behind the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI, which is takes place in a fictionalized version of Miami dubbed "Vice City."

“With millions of people around the world waiting for this release, we have an opportunity to make sure Miami-Dade benefits from that attention,” said Levine Cava. “These agreements allow us to turn that excitement into additional revenue for our community.”

The full $3.9 marketing agreement includes the county's previous $975,000 arrangement to place a large "Welcome to Vice City" sign on top of the Kaseya Center stadium in downtown Miami, visible when flying into Miami International Airport (MIA). The Mayor's office said the game company approached her administration with the proposed partnership.

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Miami-Dade County A conceptual mock-up of what GTA VI promotional lighting at PortMiami will look like under the new $3.9 million marketing agreement.

Now, under the expanded agreement, MIA will include themed and promotional displays on pedestrian walkways connecting airport parking garages to the terminals. Similar advertising and themed decorations will also be placed at PortMiami, and traffic signal cabinets throughout the county will feature decorative wraps themed after the videogame.

Rockstar Games agreed to pay for the installation and removal of these marketing materials. The county said it has allocated the proceeds from the agreement toward the creation of a public park behind the Kaseya Center — a project that has been stuck in limbo for more than 30 years.

The cities of Miami and Miami Beach have made their own advertising arrangements with Rockstar Games.

Levine Cava's embrace of GTA VI has been criticized by county leaders including Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz and County Commissioner J.C. Bermudez because the game is known for featuring crime and violence against police officers.

Several county commissioners also expressed concern because Levine Cava's administration moved forward with the marketing agreements without putting it before a vote by the full commission.