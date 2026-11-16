What does it take to survive in South Florida's restaurant industry?

For 75 years, Shorty's Bar-B-Q in Dadeland has been a culinary institution. On December 27, that location will close. It's the latest in a string of South Florida restaurant closures this year.

On WLRN's South Florida Roundup, host Tim Padgett asked two food-industry experts why so many long-running eateries are going under. They were Gretchen Schmidt, editor of edible South Florida, and Chef John Noble Masi, lead professor of culinary and restaurant management at Florida International University.

Schmidt warned against blaming one cause. Shorty's, she noted, still has two other locations. She says the Dadeland site is a victim of the area's fast growth.

"If you were in a time capsule and you went to the Shorty's location that's closing at Dadeland 20 years ago, you would not have seen that it sprung up to become this little city," she said.

High rents and food costs hit small independent restaurants hardest, she said. "This is the hardest way to make a business. It's nonstop work… They are not well-funded New York imports in Brickell or the Beach."

Downtown Miami's Coney Burger, closing at the end of the month, put it bluntly in an Instagram video: "Miami is home to the highest bidder, and we are not the highest bidder."

Masi explained the math of a typical restaurant. About 30% of sales goes to food, 30% to labor and 30% to rent and other costs. That leaves a profit of 5 to 10%.

"If you're getting 10% on the bottom line, that's wonderful," he said. Rent is pushing out independents that lack the buying power of chains, he said. Delivery apps like Uber Eats and DoorDash have added costs since the pandemic.

Masi said Florida International University's hospitality program is adjusting to these trends. The school added a course on the business of coffee, tea and non-alcoholic drinks.

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"We are finding increased focus with this next generation on coffees, teas, kombuchas, zero-proof cocktails," he said. "So we're focusing our energies on teaching students that in addition to spirits and wine and beer."

The way people eat is changing too.

Schmidt said she is struck by how much restaurant food is now takeout: "I go to restaurants and I see nobody's there, but there's eight takeout bags waiting for the DoorDash guy."

Younger diners are drinking less alcohol, a key source of restaurant profit, though Schmidt noted that Gen Z "has no problem spending 12 bucks for a matcha latte."

Some restaurants are doing well in this market.

Schmidt said it starts with basic business sense. "It doesn't matter if your business is restaurant or retail or anything else, you should be a smart businessperson, and not everybody is," she said.

Too many new owners skip their homework, she said. "When there are four similar restaurants in a three-block radius, maybe this isn't the best place." She named sushi and Italian as two crowded categories.

Her advice to whoever takes over the Dadeland Shorty's site: "Find something real, authentic and not the same."

Listen above to the Nov 13, 2026, interview with Chef John Noble Masi and Gretchen Schmidt on the South Florida Roundup with Tim Padgett and find The South Florida Roundup wherever you get your podcasts.

