For many in South Florida, Diwali is a time to spread light

Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists across South Florida will gather to celebrate the main day of Diwali this Sunday. The five-day autumn festival of lights marks the victory of light over darkness.

A local faith leader says its message goes well beyond the people who observe it.

"The basic message is light can overcome the darkness, and goodness can overcome the evil," said Dr. Chander Shaykher, president of the South Florida Hindu Temple, on WLRN's South Florida Roundup.

"It's not just that we illuminate a room. We remind ourselves to illuminate our hearts and minds with wisdom, kindness and compassion."

Dr. Chander Shaykher Dr. Chander Shaykher

The festival's Sanskrit name means "a row of lamps." Shayker said the lamps stand for knowledge as well as light. He compared it to standing in a dark room where you can't tell how big it is or what's in it, until someone switches on the light.

"So light also represents knowledge," he said. That includes "not only the bookish knowledge, but knowledge of our inner spiritual being."

READ MORE: How religion helped Democrats win control of Congress

Many people pray during Diwali to Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of peace, prosperity and enlightenment. Shayker said the prosperity people ask her for includes money, "because people need that to lead a good, comfortable life," but also spiritual wealth, "wherein our hearts are filled with love and kindness."

"One lamp can light a thousand others without diminishing its own flame," he said. "Same way, the kindness, love, and compassion is not diminished when we share it."

The fireworks that come with Diwali are a way to celebrate a festival that is s popular in India as "Christmas is popular in the West," Shayker said.

Democratic Congresswoman-elect Pia Dandiya claimed victory Tuesday night in Florida’s 22nd District – a newly drawn South Florida swath Republicans had hoped would favor them. Dandiya’s win – she’ll be Florida’s first Indian-American member of Congress – was one of only a few high-profile Democrat triumphs in red Florida on a night when a historic blue tsunami swept the rest of the country, even in dark red Texas.

Shayker said this week's election results, which also put Indian Americans into office in Texas and other states, sent a clear message.

"This country gives you freedom of worship. This country does not tell you to forget your heritage," he said. "There are transient things that happen, but I have this firm belief on this Diwali day that the light will shine right across the country, and we'll celebrate our diversity and be proud of our unity."

Shayker said people of any faith are welcome at the temple, whether for a Puja — a worship service — or just to learn.

He quoted a Sanskrit verse he said dates back about 5,000 years: "Ekam sat viprā bahudhā vadanti," which he translated as "There's only one truth and only one God, but people may approach it in different ways."

Listen above to the Nov 6, 2026, interview with Dr. Chander Shayker on the South Florida Roundup with Tim Padgett and find The South Florida Roundup wherever you get your podcasts.

