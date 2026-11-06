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After U.S. Senate loss, Democrat Angie Nixon launches ‘Never Scared PAC’ to build political movement

WLRN Public Media | By Sergio R. Bustos
Published November 6, 2026 at 6:00 AM EST
Angie Nixon speaks at her campaign headquarters in Jacksonville on Nov. 3, 2026.
Photo by Lana Christopher
Angie Nixon speaks at her campaign headquarters in Jacksonville on Nov. 3, 2026.

U.S. Senate Democratic candidate Angie Nixon, who lost her statewide race Tuesday night, isn't leaving the political stage in Florida.

She told supporters Thursday night that she is launching a new political organization — Never Scared PAC — "dedicated to building the political and economic power of everyday hardworking people across Florida."

"Our campaign was never about winning a title," she said in a statement. "It was about making sure the people who work hard, raise families, and keep our communities running have the power to determine their own futures."

"We showed what's possible when everyday Floridians come together, and we're not walking away from that," she said. "Never Scared PAC is about building something that lasts — developing leaders, organizing our communities, and making sure working people have a real voice in the political and economic decisions that shape their lives."

"We were never scared to take on the political establishment, and we're not scared of the work ahead," she added.

READ MORE: Ashley Moody retains U.S. Senate seat despite close contest with Angie Nixon

Nixon lost her U.S. Senate race to Sen. Ashley Moody by three points, 48%-51%, or about 239,000 votes. More than 8.2 million Floridians voted, according to the latest tally by the Florida Division of Elections.

The margin of Nixon's loss was a dramatic leap compared to other Democratic candidates in previous U.S. Senate elections in Florida.

In 2024, Sen. Rick Scott soundly defeated Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell by 13 points (56%-43%).

In 2022, then Sen. Marco Rubio clobbered Democrat Val Demings by 16 points, (58%-42%).

Learn more about the Never Scared PAC here.
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Government & Politics NewsFloridaAngie NixonU.S. Senate
Sergio R. Bustos
Sergio Bustos is WLRN's Vice President for News. He's been an editor at the Miami Herald and POLITICO Florida. Most recently, Bustos was Enterprise/Politics Editor for the USA Today Network-Florida’s 18 newsrooms. Reach him at sbustos@wlrnnews.org
See stories by Sergio R. Bustos
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