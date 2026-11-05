'There will be Democratic votes needed': Florida Democrats overcome supermajority in House

Florida Democrats are rejoicing this week over flipping up to 17 seats in the Florida House, pending a recount taking place for one seat. It means they have broken the supermajority in the chamber that Republicans have had since 2022.

Parkland Democrat Christine Hunschofsky, the leader of House Democrats, says it means there will be more balance in state policy now that Democrats will hold either 49 or 50 seats in the 120-member chamber.

“There are certain things that can't be done without us because you need a two-thirds majority, and I do think we'll be invited to the table on various issues,” Hunschofsky said on a call with reporters on Thursday. “There will be Democratic votes needed on certain things, whether it's waiving the rules, how constitutional amendments get on the ballot, veto overrides.”

Hunschofsky said in recent years Republicans have been able to do a number of things without first consulting with Democrats — like placing the controversial property tax measure Amendment 3 on the ballot, which voters passed on Tuesday.

In Palm Beach County and Miami-Dade, Democrats flipped two seats each from Republican control. Democrat Lucia Baez-Geller defeated two-term incumbent Republican Fabian Basabe, who a Tallahassee jury found civilly liable for allegations of sexual harassment, battery and defamation in July.

Baez-Geller defeated Basabe by nearly 9 percentage points in a district that represents Miami Beach, Surfside, Bal Harbour, Aventura and Sunny Isles.

“ Our race for this House seat was one of the most contentious in Florida, if I could say so myself,” said Baez-Geller. “We faced an incumbent with a deeply, deeply troubling record, and an incredibly ugly, divisive campaign. But the voters sent a very clear message, which is that character matters, accountability matters, and public office belongs to the people, and not the politicians.”

Democrats in Broward County also flipped two districts, leaving the entire county without a Republican House member for the first time in over four decades. Michael Ferguson won the race for District 100 that includes Fort Lauderdale and much of coastal Broward. Ferguson said Republicans can rest assured that he represents them too.

“A lot of these issues are not partisan issues. I'm gonna work with everyone I can up in the state legislature to make sure we bring as much money back to this district as we can,” said Ferguson.

Democrats flipped one seat in the Florida Senate, falling one seat short of breaking the Republican supermajority in the chamber.

