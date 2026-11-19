PLANTATION, Fla. — A slow-moving storm system dumped heavy rains in South Florida, flooding some streets and homes, closing sections of highways and collapsing the roof of a synagogue Wednesday.

On the West Coast, heavy rain and high winds temporarily grounded planes at San Francisco’s airport, disrupted ferry service and flooded roads in Napa County and other wine country areas north of the city.

Preliminary figures for Florida showed 15.3 inches (39 centimeters) of rain fell in a 24-hour period ending Wednesday in parts of Broward County, the National Weather Service said.

The threat was expected to last through Friday along Florida's Atlantic Coast with additional rainfall amounts of 12 inches (30 centimeters) possible, the weather service said.

READ MORE: Downpour forces Miami-Dade, Broward school districts to cancel school Thursday

A low-pressure system is expected to form near the northern Bahamas. It could become a subtropical or tropical storm over parts of the southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts into early next week, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The natural warming cycle called El Niño has disrupted Florida’s typical dry season that runs from October to May, said Alejandra Garcia, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Miami. El Niño is “helping bring these low pressure systems down toward the southeastern United States, which in turn is causing these heavy precipitation events,” she said.

Florida mayor calls the deluge ‘historically significant’

In Florida, Broward County and the cities of Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood declared states of emergency. Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy urged people to avoid driving and unnecessary travel. Portions of the Florida Turnpike and Interstate 95 in Hollywood were closed due to high water and stalled vehicles.

The city said it received more than 300 calls for service overnight.

“It’s a historically significant rainfall event in the city,” Levy said.

Some residents complained that drivers caused a wake that pushed floodwaters into their homes, he said.

Heavy rains caused the roof of Temple Sinai in Hollywood to collapse and damaged the roof and flooded hallways at a hospital. No injuries were reported.

Rudy Taillard flew back from Texas on Tuesday night to find his apartment complex in the city flooded.

“It was insane. The water kept going up,” Taillard said. “If you were living on the first floor, like, you were cooked. It was pretty brutal. Thank God I’m on the top floor.”

The highest rainfall amount was recorded in Plantation, where resident Jade Jaime said the storm just kept going all day "and then by the time we went to sleep at night, still just pouring down like it was never going to end.”

In Fort Lauderdale, the 5.72 inches (14.5 centimeters) of rain that fell in a downpour ending early Wednesday broke the daily record of 1.8 inches (4.5 centimeters) set in 1959, Garcia said.

Officials announced that schools will be closed Thursday in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

In northern Florida, a warning was issued for minor flooding along the St. Johns River.

Raby reported from Charleston, West Virginia. Associated Press writers Olga R. Rodriguez in San Francisco, Hallie Golden in Seattle and videojournalist Daniel Kozin in Hollywood, Florida, contributed.