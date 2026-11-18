Miami-Dade and Broward counties have canceled school tomorrow because of the heavy rain coming down on South Florida.

A rain bomb that exploded over western Broward County on Wednesday drenched West Hollywood with more than 15 inches of rain, while other nearby neighborhoods received amounts hovering around 10 inches, such as Plantation with 12.16 inches of rain and Northwest Hollywood with 10.38 inches, according to preliminary radar totals from the National Weather Service.

READ MORE: Residents urged to 'shelter in place' after rain bomb drenches parts of Broward

The downpour is dangerous for transportation. It makes it especially hard, and dangerous, for school buses to operate safely and for students who walk to school.

Miami-Dade County Superintendent of schools Rafael Villalobos made the announcement at the end of the regular school board meeting Wednesday. He said the district is monitoring the situation closely.

Broward County Public Schools canceled class early Wednesday morning, before the school day began but close to first bell. Families were upset by the sudden decision, especially since flood warnings had begun hours before.

"We sincerely apologize to the families who had to rearrange work, find childcare and change their plans with little notice," the district posted on social media.

The closures affect before- and after-school care programs, as well as all school-related activities.

A decision to close schools on Friday, Nov. 20, has not been made for any school district.

" We are taking this on a day-to-day basis, so we're only looking at Thursday right now," Villalobos said.

Palm Beach County schools are expected to remain open Thursday.